'He could be a top stayer' - Coltrane clears away for easy Sagaro success with Trueshan only fourth

Coltrane powered clear of his rivals to land the Group 3 Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, with his old foe Trueshan only fourth.

The Andrew Balding-trained six-year-old, who returned an 11-4 shot, was narrowly denied by Trueshan when last in action in October's Long Distance Cup but made amends with a smooth victory under Oisin Murphy.

Sent off at evens favourite, Trueshan was pushed into the lead down the back straight by Hollie Doyle but was unable to maintain the gallop, with the eventual winner sweeping past to score by just under five lengths from 18-1 shot Wise Eagle.

Coltrane was shortened into 5-1 (from 10) for next month's Ascot Gold Cup, having scored at the royal meeting last year in the Ascot Stakes.

"I was so impressed with that," Murphy told Sky Sports Racing. "He relaxed great, the pace was slow, but he took off when we got racing and gave me a really nice feel late on.

"When Hollie took off I was able to travel in behind really easily and I was surprised by the kick he gave me in the straight. I think he could be a top stayer."

Coltrane: clears away from his Sagaro rivals Credit: Edward Whitaker

While Murphy was revelling in his first British Group success since returning from a 14-month ban, it was disappointment for Trueshan's trainer Alan King, who confirmed the dual Group 1 winner would head to Royal Ascot before a possible try over hurdles.

"I said at Nottingham that his next race would tell us a lot about him and I think it has, but unfortunately it wasn't what I wanted to see," King said. "I just don't think there's much fight left in him at the moment. To finish fourth is pretty poor, I think he's just a bit frightened to go through the pain barrier.

"There's a strong possibility you would see him over hurdles in the autumn. It might rejuvenate him, but if he doesn't he owes us nothing. He's been the most wonderful horse."

