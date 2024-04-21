Billy Loughnane the best young rider 'since Walter Swinburn' says Stan Moore after Group 3 strike in Germany

Stan Moore was full of praise for young riding sensation Billy Loughnane after the pair combined to land Cologne's Group 3 Preis Karin Baronin von Ullman Schwarzgold-Rennen with Queues Likely , hailing last season's champion apprentice as "the best kid that's come through since Walter Swinburn",

Loughnane dictated perfect fractions from the front before repelling the challenge of favourite Lady Mary, who was last seen finishing runner-up in Germany's biggest race for juvenile fillies, the Preis der Winterkonigin.

"We thought the filly that was second would take a hell of a lot of beating and we'd have been delighted to finish second or third," said Moore. "But she's improving and she's a big filly – nearly 17 hands – and she was ticking all the right boxes at home.

"She's in the German Guineas at the end of next month and we came here thinking she needed to be in the first three to warrant coming back. Like all fillies, once she gets a bit of sun on her back, she'll improve that little bit."

Moore was able to celebrate a first Group winner since Total Gallery won the 2009 Prix de l'Abbaye, while the 14,000gns he paid at Tattersalls for the daughter of Massaat looks shrewd business after Queues Likely gave longtime stable supporter Heather Pinniger her biggest success as an owner.

"Queues Likely has a very similar profile to a filly I had a few years back called Kinky Afro, who got beaten a short head in a trial here and was hampered when being beaten a length in the German Guineas," said Moore. "We might have had a little bit of fitness advantage today, I don't know.

""We've had a few [nice winners] over the years but it's nice to have a real good filly. We all work hard and it's a bonus for everyone in the yard."

Loughnane was having his first ride in Germany and, as was the case when scoring a debut success in France last month, wasted little time in opening his account.

Moore said: "I think you have to put into context that he's probably the best kid that's come through since Walter Swinburn. He's a proper jockey with a proper future and really studies each race he rides in. He has a very old head on young shoulders. He got the fractions proper."

Loughnane, 18, winning his first Group race, said he expected to have been put under more pressure by his pursuers.

He said: "I'm over the moon to get it done with her; she's been a star for us back home. I was surprised how long I got left in front before something challenged me. I felt I got it pretty easy and managed to get a nice breather in. She's really tough when it comes down to it."

