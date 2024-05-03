Classic contender Devil's Point lands fitting victory in John Dunlop memorial for David Menuisier

David Menuisier saluted his old boss John Dunlop when his Classic contender Devil's Point returned to the winner's enclosure in the mile conditions stakes named in his honour.

The West Sussex handler worked under Dunlop for six years and said the cosy success of Clive Washbourn's colt gave him a particular sense of accomplishment.

"John was going well until I joined and it all went downhill after that!" the trainer joked. "I have a good sense of pride to have won the race named after him and it means a lot to me."

Of last year's Group 1 Futurity runner-up Devil's Point, who held off Grey Charger to win by three-quarters of a length, he added: "I was happy with his run in the Prix Djebel [at Deauville in April]. They just went very quickly and the horse got tired as he was only at 80 per cent, like all of mine first time out.

"We plan to go for the German 2,000 Guineas [May 20] and, without being offensive, today was a bit like a racecourse gallop in our back garden, so it fit perfectly. This way I don’t need to work him again. At least he’s seen something else and we’ve made a few quid and everybody’s happy."

Devil's Point (white and blue): finished second in the Group 1 Futurity Stakes at Doncaster in October Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Desperate finish

Desperate Hero got the better of a desperate finish to the 5f handicap to complete a double for Jack Channon and David Probert after Rathgar landed the 1m6f handicap.

The grey was always prominent and showed a good attitude to fend off the rallying pair of King's Lynn and Dream Composer by a neck and a head.

