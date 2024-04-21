150-1 shot earns first win at 46th attempt and provides jockey with first British success after leader pulls up on run-in

A dramatic conclusion to the 3m3½f handicap chase ended in 150-1 shot Fast Deal providing jockey Alan King with his first winner in Britain.

Lord Sparky led from the eventual winner after the final fence before looking to go wrong and being pulled up by Ciaran Gethings on the run-in.

After being attended to behind green screens, Lord Sparky’s trainer Stuart Edmunds said of the ten-year-old: “He pulled the tendon off his hock. He’s on the lorry on the way home.”

Fast Deal was last seen finishing third in selling company at Fakenham and was shedding his maiden status at the 46th attempt under the Irish-born King, who was having just his third ride over jumps in Britain.

King’s sole previous success had been at Cork in November 2020 on the Seamus Fahey-trained Take All.

“I was based over here and spent a bit of time with Kim Bailey and Paul Nicholls when I was younger,” King told Racing TV. “Then I came back and had a go at home and had a winner.”

Michael Chapman (right): trainer of 150-1 winner Fast Deal Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Fast Deal was a second winner of the season for trainer Michael Chapman, after Smart Connection’s 80-1 success at Cartmel in August.

King, who was the 28th different jockey to ride Fast Deal, added: “Michael was wondering if I’d come over and ride during the Easter weekend but my licence wasn’t cleared.

“He then said there’s one this weekend at Stratford if I wanted to ride him, and it came off. Hopefully a couple more opportunities open up.”

Welcome winner

Tabitha Worsley rode her first winner since November on the Mel Rowley-trained R Bernard in the 3m2½f handicap hurdle.

“It’s not been the best morning, we lost a homebred two-year-old, but luck changes,” said Worsley.

Read this next:

Could this just be the beginning of a new era of Mullins domination? Three things we learned this week

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.