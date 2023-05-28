Above The Curve continues French love affair for Joseph O'Brien in Prix Corrida as 'rusty' Nashwa fades

looked a filly of huge promise when sweeping to victory in the Prix Saint-Alary at Longchamp a year ago and a return to France produced another winning effort as she made virtually all in the Prix Corrida under Maxime Guyon.

The imposing daughter of American Pharoah took a big step forward from her comeback last of seven in the Mooresbridge Stakes. That was two places behind Luxembourg, who five minutes before the start of this Group 2 had also shown major improvement to land the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

"Her trainer Joseph O'Brien told me that, if nobody wanted to make it, I shouldn't be frightened to go on," said Guyon. "We didn't go all that quick to begin with and I was able to wind her up gradually. She goes on any ground and the main thing to remember with her is she has a great stride."

Betfair went 16-1 (from 33) for Above The Curve in both the Prince of Wales's Stakes and the Coral-Eclipse.

There was understandable disappointment surrounding , last season's Prix de Diane and Nassau heroine. The only one in the line-up not to have had a run this season, she came to challenge Above The Curve turning in but Hollie Doyle was never able to get to the leader and was passed by both Mqse De Sevigny and India inside the final furlong.

Doyle pointed out that, having raced only once at two, Nashwa was entitled to find the return to such a high level of competition first up a challenge.

"I think she just got tired," said Doyle. "She’s a big, burly mare and she’s grown a lot, put a lot of weight on. She probably just needed the run.

"She was only ever on the go as a three-year-old, so she’s coming back from her first layoff and we’re starting back from fresh. I think she’ll come on for it."

Nashwa faded to fourth on her comeback in the Prix Corrida Credit: Edward Whitaker

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Nashwa's owner Imad Al Sagar, said: "The main thing is she’s had a nice race. She probably needed it. She’s had a good blow and was probably a bit rusty. She didn’t quicken up quite as we would have hoped but I think there’s something to build on.

"We won’t make any plans, we’ll see how we go and, most importantly, how she is. We expected a bit better but that’s racing. She’s moved well, she’s behaved well and from that point of view we’re happy."

Mqse De Sevigny turned around the form of the Prix Allez France with India, whose owner Manfred Ostermann felt she was not well served by the faster ground and a lack of pace to run at.

