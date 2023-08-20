The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

We've pointed out frequently in the discussions that the pain is being felt by the common or garden owner, trainer and racecourse. There is £1.9 million going out of the core to fund premierisation, which I'd expect to take £50,000-£60,000 worth of levy funding away from our programme

Thirsk's chief executive James Sanderson speaks about the fears premierisation could have for the track

He's been a big supporter and it's worrying reading the headlines in the Racing Post this week. He's one of these guys, along with all of his mates, who likes to have a bet, and he's not reinvesting in horses because of it. That's a worry for me, but for the whole game

Owen Burrows has sympathy for owner Olly Harris after he spoke about the effect affordability checks have had on him

This will affect the whole of the industry. All I can see on the horizon are problems. It’s one setback after another. I read the article with Carl Hinchy and as punters are scared away from gambling, that is going to diminish the levy and therefore the funding for our sport

Hexham's manager Robert Whitelock warns about how affordability checks could also effect courses across Britain

It goes to the very heart of society. Politicians are not voted into power to restrict our rights. These are fundamental rights, it's our money, we've earned it, we can spend it how we choose

Grade 1-winning owner Carl Hinchy explains why he is quitting the sport in the wake of not being able to put on sizeable bets due to affordability checks

I want my bets to go back into the system and support racing through the levy. You have to ask yourself where do you go if you can’t get a bet on anymore though

Classic-winning owner Phil Cunningham warns affordability checks mean he is being courted by black market offshore bookmakers

We always believed in her and it was probably her best performance in terms of how she did it and the quality of the horses she was taking on. It was a spectacular atmosphere

Cheveley Park Stud's managing director Chris Richardson hails Inspiral's achievement in winning back-to-back Prix Jacques le Marois's

The main thing in the meeting will be to really re-emphasise the very close link between racing and betting and how important it is – if there’s a significant drop in betting turnover or levy, or media rights then racing is going to go down the Swanee

Conservative MP Laurence Robertson confirms he will lobby against intrusive affordability checks at the government's next all-party meeting for racing and bloodstock

