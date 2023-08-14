'Probably her best performance' - Inspiral team weigh up star filly's options after sparkling Deauville triumph

Inspiral produced her finest performance yet in winning the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois, in the eyes of her owners, who said the ground would determine which races the four-year-old takes in for the rest of the season.

Inspiral surged clear of her rivals under Frankie Dettori at Deauville on Sunday to secure a second successive victory in the race and a fourth Group 1 success.

It was a first victory of the season for the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly, who returned to her best just 11 days on from finishing last behind Paddington in sodden conditions in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.