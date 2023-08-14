Racing Post logo
'Probably her best performance' - Inspiral team weigh up star filly's options after sparkling Deauville triumph

Inspiral was winning the Jacques le Marois for a second successive year
Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Prix Jacques le Marois on InspiralCredit: APRH/P-H FLAMENT

Inspiral produced her finest performance yet in winning the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois, in the eyes of her owners, who said the ground would determine which races the four-year-old takes in for the rest of the season.

Inspiral surged clear of her rivals under Frankie Dettori at Deauville on Sunday to secure a second successive victory in the race and a fourth Group 1 success.

It was a first victory of the season for the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly, who returned to her best just 11 days on from finishing last behind Paddington in sodden conditions in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 14 August 2023Last updated 18:21, 14 August 2023
