'All I can see is problems on the horizon' - Hexham boss on premierisation and affordability 'double blow'

Hexham manager Robert Whitelock has warned of the financial damage affordability checks will do to racing and called it part of a “double blow” that small courses face alongside the impact of premierisation.

He fears the sport will be a victim of the “unintended consequences” of the government’s white paper on gambling reform.

The Gambling Commission launched a 12-week consultation on the government's proposed financial risk checks last month, which will formalise them as a legal requirement. However, details included in the consultation have prompted considerable alarm from those who bet on or work in racing.

The government had stressed affordability checks should be frictionless, but the Gambling Commission's proposals suggested assessments may be more intrusive, while they also indicate winnings may only count towards net spend calculations for as little as one week, raising fears a greater number of punters will be impacted.

Well-known owners Carl Hinchy and Phil Cunningham are among those who this week have spoken out against the level of detail required, with Hinchy stating the inability to get a sizeable bet on his horses meant he was quitting the sport.

There is widespread concern that punters could stop betting or turn to the black market, and Whitelock said: “This will affect the whole of the industry. All I can see on the horizon are problems. It’s one setback after another.

“I read the article with Carl Hinchy and as punters are scared away from gambling, or are restricted in their betting on racing, that is going to diminish the levy and therefore the funding for our sport.

“That is going to hit all courses. We’re already going to see a reduction next year in the levy contribution paid to core courses like ourselves because of the premierisation project, and this will be a double blow.”

Whitelock added: “Racing is synonymous with betting and has been since it began. I see no reason why anyone should be restricted on how they gamble on racing.

“There are problem gamblers but I think it’s the casino games that have exacerbated the issue. If it was just betting on racing and other sports, we wouldn’t see the amount of problem gambling there allegedly is nowadays.

“There is nothing wrong with doing something to combat problem gambling, but it needs to be more targeted. Racing is going to become a victim of unintended consequences of the new affordability checks.”

BHA director of communications and corporate affairs Greg Swift has vowed to “push very hard” to make sure the government understands the implications of its proposals.

Whitelock said: “I would expect the BHA and the various parties will be lobbying the government, but whether the government are prepared to listen, I don’t know.

“The BHA, the Levy Board and all of us have to get on the front foot and lobby ministers and MPs, and let them know how dependent one sector is on the other.”

