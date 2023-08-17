Racing Post logo
'We're carrying the pain on more than one front' - grassroots prize-money set to suffer as a result of premier racing says Thirsk boss

THIRSK, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Tom Eaves riding Hala Hala Hala approach the finish line to win the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Thirsk Racecourse on June 22, 2020 in Thirsk, England. (Photo by Hannah Ali/Pool via Getty Images)
Thirsk: could lose £50,000 from its prize money fund in 2024 Credit: David Davies (Getty Images)

The grassroots of British racing have been warned to get ready for the "pain" of premierisation amid plans for almost £2 million in prize-money to be re-routed from the lower to the upper tier of the sport as part of a radical restructuring.

Thirsk chief executive James Sanderson calculates that prize-money will fall by "£500 or £600 a race" at the core courses not staging premier fixtures.

BHA chief operating officer Richard Wayman has said that funding the two-year trial of premier fixtures with enhanced purses in a protected window, aimed at making the best races and meetings more readily identifiable and marketable, will "involve the redistribution of money from elsewhere."

David CarrReporter
Published on 17 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 17 August 2023
