'We're behind it 100 per cent. I could see how brilliant it could be for jump racing and I'm so passionate about the sport'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

It hasn't been sudden, I've been struggling with it for a few years. There are loads in the weighing room in the same boat and I admire them, you just tackle it day by day

Jockey Phil Dennis cites weight troubles as the reason for why he has decided to retire from the saddle

'I've been struggling with it for a few years' - jockey Phil Dennis retires after battle with weight

It's very hard to swallow. We work 12 months of the year but we really only earn three months of the year. At this time, I'm trying to make enough that I can put away for winter time

Dougie Costello is gutted that he received a 25-day totting-up whip ban

'It's very hard to swallow' - 25-day whip ban for Dougie Costello after fourth offence in six months

That was such a buzz because we made history. I was meant to be there three days but I missed four flights and ended up there a whole week

Owner Salvo Giannini is relishing another crack at Galway Hurdle glory with Fiveonefive

'We made Galway history and partied so hard I missed four flights - 26 years later we want to do it again'

Prize-money is dire. It really is. They need to get those bigger pots and it has to filter down, even if an owner can finish second or third – that should cover the costs. It can't be left to the owner to foot the bill – it'll come back and bite them

Trainer Christopher Mason blasts the prize-money at Chepstow as the media rights row rumbles on

'It's got to be resolved' - trainers concerned by poor prize-money as media rights row grabs attention at Chepstow

I've been involved from the very beginning and we're behind it 100 per cent, as is my whole team. I could see how brilliant it could be for jump racing and I'm so passionate about the sport

Paul Nicholls hails ITV's behind-the-scenes docuseries Champions: Full Gallop following its launch

'I hope it gets across what a great game it is' - Paul Nicholls backs ITV's all-access docuseries to win over new fans

I did a striptease off the cuff in front of millions of people and it’s hard to be embarrassed about anything after that. It makes it easier not to get too caught up if you do a bad interview with someone on the racecourse

Frankie Foster reveals how his stint on Love Island helped launch his burgeoning presenting career

'I did a striptease off the cuff in front of millions - so it's hard to be embarrassed if you do a bad interview on a racecourse'

He's a very good judge of a piece of work. He's been the jockey for the big day; he's a much better rider in the biggest races than the average ones, he never feels any pressure

Alain de Royer-Dupre hails Gerald Mosse after the star-studded rider announced his retirement

'He had all the attributes of one of the sport's great champions' - trainers pay tribute to Gerald Mosse

