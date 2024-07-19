'We made Galway history and partied so hard I missed four flights - 26 years later we want to do it again'

Welsh owner Salvo Giannini missed four flights to extend the celebration of winning the Galway Plate in 1998 and is hoping to evoke memories of his greatest day in racing with exciting prospect Fiveonefive back at the festival this month.

The six-year-old he part-owns with Tony Lagan will run in the Galway Hurdle where the owner will try and become one of very few to have won the two biggest races at the seven-day summer bonanza.

A Galway return has been the dream for Giannini since the Philip Hobbs-trained Amlah made history in 1998 and he will do so with a runner with whom he became involved through a chance encounter two years ago.