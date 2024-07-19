- More
'We made Galway history and partied so hard I missed four flights - 26 years later we want to do it again'
Welsh owner Salvo Giannini missed four flights to extend the celebration of winning the Galway Plate in 1998 and is hoping to evoke memories of his greatest day in racing with exciting prospect Fiveonefive back at the festival this month.
The six-year-old he part-owns with Tony Lagan will run in the Galway Hurdle where the owner will try and become one of very few to have won the two biggest races at the seven-day summer bonanza.
A Galway return has been the dream for Giannini since the Philip Hobbs-trained Amlah made history in 1998 and he will do so with a runner with whom he became involved through a chance encounter two years ago.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inGalway festival
Last updated
- 'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races
- Last year's hero Ash Tree Meadow and classy Zanahiyr set to spearhead Gordon Elliott's challenge for a fifth Galway Plate
- 'The crowds were up and the buzz was brilliant' - Galway boss hails seven-day festival a huge success
- Galway: 'I never really had a worry' - Dunum dominates Ahonoora after Tuesday's near miss
- 'I just can’t wait for Naas' - Wesley Joyce relishing return to saddle a year after suffering fall at Galway
- 'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races
- Last year's hero Ash Tree Meadow and classy Zanahiyr set to spearhead Gordon Elliott's challenge for a fifth Galway Plate
- 'The crowds were up and the buzz was brilliant' - Galway boss hails seven-day festival a huge success
- Galway: 'I never really had a worry' - Dunum dominates Ahonoora after Tuesday's near miss
- 'I just can’t wait for Naas' - Wesley Joyce relishing return to saddle a year after suffering fall at Galway