Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:05 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:05 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Galway festival
premium

'We made Galway history and partied so hard I missed four flights - 26 years later we want to do it again'

Fiveonefive: set to run in the Galway Hurdle
Fiveonefive: set to run in the Galway HurdleCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Welsh owner Salvo Giannini missed four flights to extend the celebration of winning the Galway Plate in 1998 and is hoping to evoke memories of his greatest day in racing with exciting prospect Fiveonefive back at the festival this month.

The six-year-old he part-owns with Tony Lagan will run in the Galway Hurdle where the owner will try and become one of very few to have won the two biggest races at the seven-day summer bonanza.

A Galway return has been the dream for Giannini since the Philip Hobbs-trained Amlah made history in 1998 and he will do so with a runner with whom he became involved through a chance encounter two years ago.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

West Country correspondent

Published on inGalway festival

Last updated

iconCopy
more inGalway festival
more inGalway festival