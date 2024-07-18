'I hope it gets across what a great game it is' - Paul Nicholls optimistic ITV racing docuseries can attract new fans to the sport

Fourteen-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls hopes behind-the-scenes docuseries Champions: Full Gallop, the first episode of which airs on ITV1 at 9pm on Friday night, can showcase jump racing to a whole new audience and attract a host of fans to the sport.

Nicholls has been involved in the project from the start, allowing production company South Shore to film in his yard for a pilot that acted as proof of concept to ITV, which came up with the idea for the show three years ago.

At the London premiere on Tuesday evening, Mel Leach, founder and joint-chief executive of South Shore, said: "We would never have made this show if it wasn’t for Paul Nicholls."

Nicholls attended the premiere, after which his stable jockey Harry Cobden was referred to as "Hollywood Harry", such was his box office draw.

Speaking to the Racing Post ahead of the first episode of the six-part series, Nicholls said: "It was a fun evening and I just hope it's really good for racing, showcases what we do and the characters involved. Hopefully it gets new people interested."

Paul Nicholls (right) with former assistant turned title rival Dan Skelton at the premiere Credit: Joe Maher

Explaining why he was so supportive of the idea, he added: "I've been involved from the very beginning and we're behind it 100 per cent, as is my whole team. I could see how brilliant it could be for jump racing and I'm so passionate about the sport.

"It hopefully showcases how much everyone involved really cares about racing. It's nice to get that message across, all the behind-the-scenes stuff from how we produce the horses to be at their very best on the day they run to the care they're given and the aftercare and how we make sure they're looked after, like with Frodon.

"Hopefully people can look at it and think, 'That's a good game, I could be interested in this.' We've all been frank and open, and given plenty of access to trainers, owners and the jockeys in particular have given plenty of access to information. I hope it's a very positive message to get out there and it's good for everybody."

One of the elements covered in episode one of the docuseries, which is supported by Flutter and Racecourse Media Group, is the retirement of 2020 King George VI Chase winner Frodon and his subsequent rehoming with his regular big-race partner Bryony Frost.

Bryony Frost's rehoming of Frodon after his retirement from racing features in episode one Credit: Joe Maher

Episode two, which along with episodes one and three will be available to stream on ITVX from 7am on Friday morning, focuses on Cobden's title battle with Sean Bowen, and Nicholls said: "Harry is one of the characters that really comes out in the first episode and I'm sure throughout there will be lots of others.

"Harry is champion jockey so he creates a lot of interest and he's good for the whole thing, as is Sean Bowen and their rivalry. I think it'll also shine a light on some smaller people and the jump racing family is brilliant.

"We're competitive but we all look out for one another and the horses and I hope it gets across what a great game it is."

Bowen also attended Tuesday's premiere at Bafta in Piccadilly and hopes it can drive interest in the sport.

He said: "Hopefully it'll be big enough to get people into the sport. I know from my own experience I didn't like Formula 1 until I watched Drive To Survive so hopefully this can do similar and it'll get people into watching horseracing."

Bowen is looking forward to watching all the scenes bar the ones he's in, and added: "I'm nervous. I don't think I said anything stupid, but I suspect I'll watch myself and cringe a bit.

"It's brilliant though, even for people who watch racing every day, no-one gets to see inside the weighing room and so that's really good. They showed us the first episode and you see Nico de Boinville taking the mickey out of Shark Hanlon before the King George, which was very funny, so I suspect there'll be more of that.

"It really shows people's personalities in a way even fans of the sport probably haven't seen before and they followed us around absolutely everywhere – it was 24/7. They came around the house – just about the only thing they didn't film was me sleeping."

On having to relive the agony of the jockeys' title race in episode two, Bowen said: "I believe episode two is my title battle with Harry. We saw the first episode on Wednesday but I've seen bits of episode two and it all looks really good. I didn't come out on the right side of it last season but it never stops, so hopefully that's something I can put right this year."

Watch Champions: Full Gallop on Friday from 9pm on ITV1 and 7am on ITVX

