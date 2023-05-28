The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

He's travelled beautifully into it. He doesn't know the winner is behind him and he's done everything bar win. He's going to improve from it

Saeed Suhail's racing manager Bruce Raymond is confident Desert Crown can bounce back to his best after his Brigadier Gerard defeat

They've got to put up the prize-money. They can't just carry on like some of the Yorkshire tracks thinking they're going to have prime slots to run dross. It's as simple as that

Mark Johnston slams some of the northern tracks as he gives his support to the controversial premierisation policy

We've got a pretty rock-solid profile. The fact we're a €20,000 yearling and a bit more unfashionable is probably why we're 14-1 or 16-1 rather than 4-1 or 6-1. But there's nothing in there that would scare me

Charlie Johnston is bullish that Dubai Mile can provide him with Classic success in the Betfred Derby

We are still making plans to do things in the future, but I know there may come a tipping point when I'll have to accept a lesser quality of life. I haven't got there yet

Former jump jockey Steve Jobar is determined to enjoy life to the fullest, despite having motor neurone disease

Johnny Murtagh: voiced concerns over Derby protests Credit: Patrick McCann

Believe me it would be very, very bad to delay a race where you have young, three-year-old colts who were prepared to the minute to race in what is the biggest race in the world

Three-time Epsom hero Johnny Murtagh is concerned on what an Animal Rising protest could do to the runners if it delays the Derby

When you start you want to ride in it, then you want to win it. This is my last shot, I've had over 20 rides in it and won it twice. At least I'm going into my last year with a great chance

Frankie Dettori is relishing the challenge prior to his final Derby ride on Arrest

The other jockey behind him actually ran into that bollard so they should have used the hurdle track as the run-in to the finish instead of using that kink. It was silly

Owner Julian Nettlefold defends conditional Bradley Roberts after he took the wrong course at Uttoxeter

