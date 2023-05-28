'They can't just carry on like some of the Yorkshire tracks thinking they're going to have prime slots to run dross'
He's travelled beautifully into it. He doesn't know the winner is behind him and he's done everything bar win. He's going to improve from it
Saeed Suhail's racing manager Bruce Raymond is confident Desert Crown can bounce back to his best after his Brigadier Gerard defeat
They've got to put up the prize-money. They can't just carry on like some of the Yorkshire tracks thinking they're going to have prime slots to run dross. It's as simple as that
Mark Johnston slams some of the northern tracks as he gives his support to the controversial premierisation policy
We've got a pretty rock-solid profile. The fact we're a €20,000 yearling and a bit more unfashionable is probably why we're 14-1 or 16-1 rather than 4-1 or 6-1. But there's nothing in there that would scare me
Charlie Johnston is bullish that Dubai Mile can provide him with Classic success in the Betfred Derby
We are still making plans to do things in the future, but I know there may come a tipping point when I'll have to accept a lesser quality of life. I haven't got there yet
Former jump jockey Steve Jobar is determined to enjoy life to the fullest, despite having motor neurone disease
Believe me it would be very, very bad to delay a race where you have young, three-year-old colts who were prepared to the minute to race in what is the biggest race in the world
Three-time Epsom hero Johnny Murtagh is concerned on what an Animal Rising protest could do to the runners if it delays the Derby
When you start you want to ride in it, then you want to win it. This is my last shot, I've had over 20 rides in it and won it twice. At least I'm going into my last year with a great chance
Frankie Dettori is relishing the challenge prior to his final Derby ride on Arrest
The other jockey behind him actually ran into that bollard so they should have used the hurdle track as the run-in to the finish instead of using that kink. It was silly
Owner Julian Nettlefold defends conditional Bradley Roberts after he took the wrong course at Uttoxeter
