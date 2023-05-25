Meet the Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey tackling an incurable disease with positivity

A life is laid out on a table.

That table is large, and it needs to be, for adorning the varnished wood are pictures too numerous to count. There are photographs and press cuttings, some in colour, others black and white. The vast majority show horses, most jumping a fence or hurdle while carrying the light-framed man who now moves around the table with a head full of memories.

The table tells the story of Steve Jobar's past. The brutal reality is the next chapter of his life will eventually be less pleasurable to document.