'It all went well and we're all pleased' - Frankie Dettori puts Betfred Derby ride through his paces

Frankie Dettori was at Epsom 12 days before his final Betfred Derby to give Chester Vase winner Arrest a taste of Tattenham Corner, and all went well enough for the retiring superstar to confirm he would partner the son of Frankel in next month's Classic.

And Dettori, who has won the Derby twice, aboard Authorized in 2007 and Golden Horn in 2015, believes he has a 'live chance' on the 13-2 third choice of the bookmakers.

On the morning's work he said: "It's all about him getting used to the most crucial part, Tattenham Corner, that's where you can win and lose your race. He went around there fine and in the straight it took him a furlong to get organised, but then he went very straight and I was very happy with him.

"At this stage he's my Epsom Derby ride. It all went well and we're all pleased."

Asked if he was worried about the colt's ability to handle the bend beforehand, he added: "It's always a worry as he's a big horse so you always worry about getting him around the bend but he did it fine, no problem. He's growing up, he's getting stronger and Chester's done him the world of good."

The Arrest camp have been clear they feel their charge prefers a bit of cut in the surface and asked about drying ground, Dettori said: "It is an issue, but Andrew [Cooper, clerk of the course] always does a great job. I haven't ridden in a very fast Derby in a long time, it's always good or good to soft. So fingers crossed, may the rain continue."

Dettori is also likely to partner runaway Musidora winner Soul Sister in the Betfred Oaks a day earlier and on the filly he added: "John [Gosden] kept on believing in her [after disappointing at Newbury]. The ground was heavy and John's horses at the time were not running that well, but she took me by surprise.

"She quickened twice, she travelled and she clocked a very good time. I was impressed, she's got to go another two furlongs, but all the signs are good.

"The O'Brien filly [Savethelastdance] that won at Chester by 22 lengths looks quite hard to beat, but we're going to give it a go."

