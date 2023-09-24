'People can whinge away if that's what they want to do, but why not enjoy something so spectacular'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

If he can go around breaking track records over two miles over hurdles like he can, how in the world are you going to stay three and a quarter? And what's the point in switching to fences to run over two miles?

Nicky Henderson reveals the reason why superstar Constitution Hill will remain over hurdles next season

Stamina doubts key to decision as Nicky Henderson superstar Constitution Hill stays over hurdles

People can whinge away if that's what they want to do, but why not – so long as he performs as well as he has and stays sound – enjoy something so spectacular. I haven't met any intelligent person in racing who doesn't think this is a sensible thing to do

Constitution Hill's owner Michael Buckley also defends the decision not to go chasing

'I'm fed up of apologising for doing what's best' - Constitution Hill owner hits back over criticism of hurdling plan

I've never seen a horse gallop the way he did. I'll probably never see another one like it either. He went off in front and left some very, very smart horses a furlong behind and then Harry couldn't pull him up. I just thought 'Wow'

Paul Nicholls pays tribute to star chaser Cyrname following his death aged 11

Cyrname: died aged 11 on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker

'I've never seen a horse gallop the way he did and I'll probably never see another' - Paul Nicholls star Cyrname dies aged 11

I was chasing my tail until I had that fall and could finally deal with it all properly. The injury forced me to take a step back, breathe and think more about life and the little things, rather than just going day to day in the car up and down the motorway

Laura Pearson reflects on how personal tragedy and serious injury helped her become the successful jockey she is

'I know now my career isn't life or death' - how personal tragedies shaped a new outlook for Laura Pearson

You don’t get any more time at home anyway. Myself and Hollie [Doyle, his wife] have seen each other one night in the last two weeks regardless of two meetings or not. It makes no difference and to us it’s not changing our quality of life

Tom Marquand laments the one-meeting rule in Britain

'I'm up against it' - Tom Marquand laments one-meeting rule as title chances slip away

When I went to draw the money it told me I needed to speak to customer services. When I rang them they said until I provided all the financial information I couldn't have my £750, but that was my money

Owner Dave Simpson explains the impact affordability checks have had on him

'If I can't get a bet on, I would think seriously about whether I'd own horses'

I was on 28 winners with a constant flow – I just hope that even if I'm out for two and a half months the people I was riding for are there when I come back and we can try our best to get back going again

Jockey Phil Dennis hopes he can continue his momentum later this year despite suffering a broken arm

'I just hope that, even if I'm out for two and a half months, the people I was riding for are there when I come back'

