'I know now my career isn't life or death' - how personal tragedies shaped a new outlook for Laura Pearson

The first book Laura Pearson learned to read in English was Frankie Dettori's autobiography.

The aspiring rider had recently returned to Britain from France at the age of ten when she stumbled across the book, which charts the fascinating but turbulent life story of the world's most recognisable jockey.

Now 22, Pearson has experienced her own share of the peaks and troughs of her profession. It would be easy to believe her rapid journey from promising apprentice to Royal Ascot winner has been seamless.