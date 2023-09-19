'I'm fed up of apologising for doing what's best' - Constitution Hill owner hits back over criticism of hurdling plan

Michael Buckley, the owner of Constitution Hill, on Tuesday hit back at those criticising him and Nicky Henderson for not going chasing with their hurdling superstar, insisting their decision is in the best interests of the six-year-old.

The name on everyone's lips, Constitution Hill has enjoyed a flawless two seasons and talk surfaced last term he could be sent chasing in a bid to emulate Dawn Run – the only horse in history to complete the Champion Hurdle-Cheltenham Gold Cup double.

However, Henderson revealed on Tuesday morning the son of Blue Bresil would remain over hurdles, reasoning the exhilarating speed he shows on the gallops and in his races makes it hard to believe he would stay the Gold Cup trip.