Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'I'm fed up of apologising for doing what's best' - Constitution Hill owner hits back over criticism of hurdling plan

Proud owner Michael Buckley admires Constitution Hill at Sandown
Michael Buckley with Constitution Hill, his pride and joyCredit: Edward Whitaker

Michael Buckley, the owner of Constitution Hill, on Tuesday hit back at those criticising him and Nicky Henderson for not going chasing with their hurdling superstar, insisting their decision is in the best interests of the six-year-old.

The name on everyone's lips, Constitution Hill has enjoyed a flawless two seasons and talk surfaced last term he could be sent chasing in a bid to emulate Dawn Run – the only horse in history to complete the Champion Hurdle-Cheltenham Gold Cup double.

However, Henderson revealed on Tuesday morning the son of Blue Bresil would remain over hurdles, reasoning the exhilarating speed he shows on the gallops and in his races makes it hard to believe he would stay the Gold Cup trip.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 19 September 2023Last updated 15:49, 19 September 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain