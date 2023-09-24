'See you on the hill' - Frankie Dettori and Willie Mullins to reignite rivalry in the Barney Curley Charity Cup

Frankie Dettori and Willie Mullins will reignite their rivalry in the Barney Curley Charity Cup on Wednesday at Bellewstown in what is the second edition of the event, which has raised more than €200,000 for Curley's charity Direct Aid for Africa (DAFA).

Last season, Dettori's away team took the honours and both he and Mullins have again assembled a team of seven jockeys who will battle it out over two races, sponsored by Gannon City Recovery & Recycling Services Limited and The Gallagher Group. Points will be awarded to the first six placed horses on a scale of 20, ten, five, three, two and one, and the team that accumulates the biggest total across the two races will win the title.

Dettori's team consists of Tom Queally, Jamie Spencer, Chris Hayes, Ronan Whelan, Shane Foley, Wesley Joyce and Robbie Whearty.

Mullins' home team boasts champion jockey Colin Keane, who will be joined by Dylan Browne McMonagle, Gary Carroll, Ben Coen, Gavin Ryan, Siobhan Rutledge and James Ryan.

Admission on the day will be free for all racegoers courtesy of sponsorship from the Irish National Bookmakers Association.

Dettori said: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Bellewstown on Wednesday to retain the Barney Curley Charity Cup crown. I’m very confident my brilliant team will do the business in honour of my great friend and mentor Barney Curley. I hope lots of racegoers come out to support the day for a great cause – see you on the hill.”

Mullins added: “My team and I were pipped at the post in the Barney Curley Charity Cup last year. So we are back this year, more focused than ever to keep the trophy at home. We had a great day last year so I would encourage everyone to come racing and support your team of choice and DAFA’s wonderful work in Zambia.”

Alan Delany, vice chair of Bellewstown, said: “Frankie and Willie have assembled two amazing teams of riders which should make for a brilliant race day on Wednesday. This is the second year of this very special event on our fixture list, all in honour of our great friend Barney Curley and to support his wonderful charity, Direct Aid for Africa.

"With free entry for all, thanks to the National Bookmakers Association, we are expecting a big crowd through the gates which will make for a fantastic atmosphere."

