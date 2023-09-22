'I've never seen a horse gallop the way he did and I'll probably never see another' - Paul Nicholls star Cyrname dies aged 11

Cyrname , hailed as one of the most talented horses to feature in Paul Nicholls' 32-year training career, died aged 11 on Friday morning.

Johnny de la Hey's chaser rose from handicapper to Britain's highest-rated chaser in just one race in 2019, producing a spectacular 17-length romp in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase and the following season made history to end Altior's 19-race unbeaten sequence – then a world record – in the Christy 1965 Chase with Harry Cobden aboard.

He also won the 2020 Charlie Hall Chase and was retired after pulling up in the race the following season. He spent his final years with event rider Charlotte Alexander and died doing a routine canter.

Cyrname: ended Altior's 19-race winning streak in sensational style Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"When he was right, he was a very good horse," Nicholls said. "That run we had at Ascot winning those three races were amazing days. He was an enigma and wasn't the easiest to train but when he was at his peak he was awesome.

"Charlotte has done a great job with him, she had Silviniaco Conti and Denman and has given them a great home after racing. It's sad for her, she's put a lot of work into him and can't get to enjoy a long time with him."

Nicholls recalled the defeat of Altior as a standout moment for the son of Nickname. He was sent off 5-2 in the three-runner contest but had inspired confidence following his blistering final piece of work.

He said: "We took him to Wincanton and I've never seen a horse gallop the way he did. I'll probably never see another one like it either. He went off in front and left some very, very smart horses a furlong behind and then Harry couldn't pull him up. I just thought 'Wow'.

Cyrname and connections after winning the 2019 Ascot Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

"At that time when he was at his peak he was so good and the day he beat Altior was amazing. We knew he was taking on a horse with that run [of wins] but he put it to bed."

Cyrname's 2020 Ascot Chase defeat provided the most moving scenes. He took a crushing fall at the last with connections fearing the worst, only to walk away after a brief moment and be given a mighty reception from the relieved crowd.

He also finished second to stablemate Clan Des Obeaux in the 2019 King George VI Chase and landed Kempton's Wayward Lad and Pendil during his novice chasing season in 2017-18.

Cyrname won eight races from 23 starts, accumulating £360,604 in prize-money.

