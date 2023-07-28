Wayne Lordan on the road to recovery after horror fall in Irish Derby

Wayne Lordan has spoken publicly for the first time since his horror fall from San Antonio in the Irish Derby almost four weeks ago which left him knocked out and with fractures to his legs and elbow, as well as a nasty laceration to his arm.

The popular jockey, who has 13 Group 1 wins on his CV alongside a Breeders' Cup success on Iridessa, was upsides the pacesetting Adelaide River when San Antonio broke down half a mile from home and sent Lordan crashing to the ground in a nasty incident that marred the Classic won by Auguste Rodin.

Lordan is now on the mend after spending almost a fortnight in hospital and was in great spirits as looked forward to returning to the saddle towards the end of the year. He has no recollection of the race but has been overwhelmed by the support of the racing industry as he continues on his road to recovery.