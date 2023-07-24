Racing Post logo
InterviewEd Barrett
'I was looking at the sky and thought, I've had a good run - I didn't know if I'd survive or not'

Former point-to-point jockey Ed Barrett tells Jonathan Harding about his life-changing fall and inspirational recovery

Jonathan HardingReporter
Ed Barrett on top of a hill he has been using to get fit for his climb of Snowdonia at his family's farm outside Bromyard in Herefordshire
Ed Barrett on top of a hill he has been using to get fit for his climb of Snowdon at his family's farm outside Bromyard in HerefordshireCredit: Edward Whitaker

As he lay looking up at the sky, there was a fleeting moment when Ed Barrett was not sure whether he was going to survive. 

Barrett had fallen in a point-to-point at Upcott Cross in Devon. Two other horses galloped over him and a hoof hit the exposed part of his neck between his helmet and his body protector.

"It felt like I'd been struck by a volt of electricity," he recalls. "It went down through my body and then I lost feeling in my legs. As the horse kicked me, my helmet came over my eyes but I couldn't lift my arms to move it. Weirdly, I was quite calm. I knew to keep still and keep breathing. I was looking at the sky and thought, 'I've had a good run'. I didn't know if I'd survive or not."

Published on 24 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 July 2023
