As he lay looking up at the sky, there was a fleeting moment when Ed Barrett was not sure whether he was going to survive.

Barrett had fallen in a point-to-point at Upcott Cross in Devon. Two other horses galloped over him and a hoof hit the exposed part of his neck between his helmet and his body protector.

"It felt like I'd been struck by a volt of electricity," he recalls. "It went down through my body and then I lost feeling in my legs. As the horse kicked me, my helmet came over my eyes but I couldn't lift my arms to move it. Weirdly, I was quite calm. I knew to keep still and keep breathing. I was looking at the sky and thought, 'I've had a good run'. I didn't know if I'd survive or not."