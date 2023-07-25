Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
16:05 Lingfield

'I was surprised the odds were so big' - Mark Usher causes upset with 150-1 juvenile winner

Mark Usher: trainer "not that surprised" at 150-1 winner
Mark Usher: trainer "not that surprised" at 150-1 winnerCredit: Hugh Routledge
Monks Mead caused a shock at the Surrey venue as he defied odds of 150-1 when fending off the late-challenging favourite Alfred in the 7f nursery.

The Mark Usher-trained juvenile travelled kindly underneath 7lb claimer Oliver Searle before finding generously off the bridle to score by a neck.

Monks Mead came into the contest with an official handicap mark of 36 having not beaten a rival home in any of his three career starts, but his success did not come as a complete surprise to his trainer.

He said: “This horse has always shown a bit. He was very green at Windsor and Chelmsford, and then just ran in what looks like a good race at Newbury.

"I thought Ollie gave him an excellent ride. I must say I was surprised the odds were so big because it's not a massive surprise he has shown some ability today. Although, saying that, I didn’t avail myself of the 150-1 odds either!"

Asked for a potential explanation for the two-year-old’s improved performance, Usher joked: "I told the owners that if he didn’t run well today we would have to geld him. Perhaps the horse overheard me!"

Apprentice to note

Archie Young rode his first winner at Musselburgh on Tuesday and less than 24 hours later he was back in the winner's enclosure after landing the 1m2f selling handicap aboard the Charlie Johnston-trained Dark Company, who was recording a first victory on turf at the 18th attempt.

Raph McCallReporter
Published on 26 July 2023Last updated 17:48, 26 July 2023
icon
