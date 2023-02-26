The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

It's us against them unfortunately – they say these are the rules and you do as you're told. There is a lot of depth to this and although it can't be sorted quickly because it's not an easy position, something needs to be done

Lorcan Williams speaks on picking up an 18-day ban after falling foul of the BHA's new whip rules

If you're having over 300 rides a season, you're going to break them at some stage, it can't be helped. It's like driving a car for 45,000 miles a year and getting nicked for speeding

Gary Moore voices his opinion on the likelihood of jockeys breaking the new whip rules

If you could tell me the formula, then I'd like to know it. Again, it doesn't happen overnight, unless you buy a half ready-made one, but that doesn't mean we just give up

Grand National-winning trainer David Pipe is determined to find another Aintree star despite the current Irish domination

He's been there right from the start of Simon and Isaac's journey. He's a wonderful horse, he had a huge public following and was an absolute joy to ride. He'll be greatly missed

Daryl Jacob hails Bristol De Mai's achievements after the popular grey was retired at the age of 12

Cheltenham is what you build your year around. To miss it is annoying, but there are a lot worse things. The bones in your leg heal, so I count myself lucky

Richie McLernon reflects on the news that he will have to sit out this year's Cheltenham Festival due to injury

I spoke to Derek Fox and asked what would be your ideal weight, so you can ride with a normal-sized saddle and have breakfast in the morning? And he said 10st 5lb. If the weights stay the same, that's just heaven

Lucinda Russell is thrilled with the weight her Grand National hope Corach Rambler was given for the Aintree spectacular

He gave me the best day in racing I've had, there's a lot of hot competition for that but it was such an incredible day. You have so much gratitude for a horse when they give you something like he did

Rachael Blackmore pays tribute to 2021 Grand National winner Minella Times after his retirement

It's festival time – get 50% off for three months! Now is the perfect time to subscribe and lock in 50% off your first three months, so you can take advantage of all the great content we've got coming up. To redeem this offer, head to the and enter the code FESTIVAL23 at the payment screen to unlock your discount*. . Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code FESTIVAL23. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.