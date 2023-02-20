Three-time Betfair Chase winner and fan favourite Bristol De Mai retired

, the three-time winner of the Grade 1 Betfair Chase, has been retired at the age of 12.

The popular grey raced in the two-tone green of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede since he was bought from France as a three-year-old and amassed £900,768 in prize-money in a 42-race career – during which he won 12 times and achieved a peak Racing Post Rating of 179 for his 57-length demolition of Cue Card in the 2017 edition of the race he farmed for the latter half of the 2010s.

Part-owner Simon Munir tweeted: "Team Double Green are announcing the retirement of Bristol De Mai. It has been a privilege to own him. Bristol has been a legend and retires 100 per cent sound and happy. Our thanks to Nigel, Sparky, Daryl and all at Grange Farm. It has been a wonderful journey that he has taken us all on!"

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies throughout a stellar career, Bristol De Mai made an instant impact in Britain by winning the 2014 edition of the Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow on his first start. The following season he added the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown.

In all he won five Grade 1s, ran in three Gold Cups – finishing third behind Al Boum Photo and Anibale Fly in 2019 – and ran in the Grand National won by Rachael Blackmore and Minella Times.

His last four wins came at his beloved Haydock. The 2020 edition of the Betfair Chase was the last time he crossed the line in front, seeing off Clan Des Obeaux by two lengths, but he was also awarded the 2022 edition of the Grade 3 Grand National Trial after first past the post The Galloping Bear returned a post-race sample that showed the presence of a banned substance.

This year's renewal of the race was his last, finishing a distant 11th behind Quick Wave on Saturday.

