'If you are doing well and you’re in fashion, then you’re going to get the horses, but the game has gotten a lot more fickle'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

He never really got the acclaim he deserved. Many people were focusing on Frankie Dettori’s ride on the favourite Stradivarius even though Subjectivist had just dismantled a top-class field. At that point in time I genuinely thought Subjectivist would go on to emulate Yeats and dominate that division

Charlie Johnston pays tribute to 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist after his retirement

'He came back for an encore but we've been on borrowed time with him' - 2021 Gold Cup winner Subjectivist retired

Physically he looks better and mentally he's always been fantastic. It looks a strong field but my horse has looked good every time he's run and I'd be as confident as any other trainer in the race

Joint-trainer William Muir is confident ahead of Pyledriver's bid to win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes again

'He's stronger this year' - William Muir confident Pyledriver can emulate Enable in King George at Ascot

I think it's going to be exciting [the Nassau]. I'm pretty much like every racing fan, I want to see these big match-ups in the top races and I can't wait to see Blue Rose Cen in the Nassau Stakes against Nashwa

Christopher Head relishes bringing his French star Blue Rose Cen to Britain for Glorious Goodwood

Christopher Head: keen to run his star Blue Rose Cen at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

'Racing fans want these clashes' - Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa camps relishing Nassau showdown

I looked at my options and thought this was the best as I'll be able to continue riding and hopefully get to a high level again – I'm as hungry as ever

Adrian Heskin is looking to the future after relocating back to Ireland

'I'm as hungry as ever' - jockey Adrian Heskin returns to Ireland to continue riding career

If you are doing well and you’re in fashion, then you’re going to get the horses. We were in that position pre-Covid but the game has gotten a lot more fickle

Harry Whittington explains why it was easy to finish his training career in the current economic climate

'Wages doubled, feed tripled in price and our fees went up' - the current battles trainers face

That's a game changer, it's huge, and to have a horse of her quality in my care is a real treat. I'd love an armful like her, the owners Clear Racing have struck gold

Georgie Nicholls hails Betties Bay after the trainer landed her first Flat winner in almost 20 years

Georgie Nicholls: "I'd love an armful like her" Credit: Edward Whitaker

'That's a game changer' - Georgie Nicholls kick-starts new era with Newbury winner

Sean has a lot of everything. Why was Brian Hughes champion? He's a brilliant jockey, an all-rounder with determination, grit, a never-say-die attitude, like AP McCoy – the best there was

Sean Bowen's agent Alain Cawley explains why the rider might be in pole position to win this season's British jump jockeys' championship

'He has everything you need to be champion' - Sean Bowen likened to AP McCoy as he leads jump jockeys' title charge

