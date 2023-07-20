Racing Post logo
'He's stronger this year' - William Muir confident Pyledriver can emulate Enable in King George at Ascot

Joint-trainer William Muir celebrates Pyledriver's win in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot
Joint-trainer William Muir celebrates Pyledriver's win in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker

William Muir is confident last year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes winner Pyledriver is in the same sparkling form as 12 months ago as he bids to become just the second horse this century to win back-to-back runnings of Ascot's prestigious Group 1. 

The apple of Muir's eye, Pyledriver returned from a long absence to win the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and, according to his joint-trainer, is physically stronger than ever. 

With the Derby 1-2, Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel, ready to represent the Classic generation on Saturday week, and Group 1 stars like Emily Upjohn, Westover and Hukum also on course, this year's King George appears to have it all but nothing can dampen Muir's enthusiasm for his dual Group 1 winner.

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 20 July 2023Last updated 18:37, 20 July 2023
