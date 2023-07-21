'That's a game changer' - Georgie Nicholls kick-starts new era with Newbury winner

Victory for Betties Bay was hailed as a "game changer" by Georgie Nicholls – the ex-wife of multiple champion trainer Paul – who hopes a first Flat winner in almost 20 years can kick-start her new venture as a dual licence trainer.

Success in the 6f fillies' maiden was just her second winner on the Flat, although she has scored a the highest level over jumps. After a spell pre-training, Nicholls took out a full licence again last month.

While Nicholls has had runners contesting hunter chases under a permit, Betties Bay was her first runner with a full licence when second last month at Newbury. She then finished midfield in the Queen Mary but got off the mark here in determined fashion under Josh Bryan.

"That's a game changer, it's huge, and to have a horse of her quality in my care is a real treat," Nicholls said. "I'd love an armful like her, the owners Clear Racing have struck gold because they've still got the mare and a yearling by Mehmas and when Betties gets her nose in front it clears up a bit of the training fees."

Nicholls will continue to mix working with younger horses along with saddling runners over both codes and is also benefitting from the expertise of daughter Olive, who led up the winner.

"We'll always be a small operation because I'm too hands on and hopeless at delegating, but I've got Olive onside, who has just left school and works very hard – unbelievably so," the trainer added.

"We've mostly got jumpers but I love the babies, they're so exciting, and being involved at the start of their careers is the exciting bit – you don't know where the ceiling is. We've got a few jumping babies that we ran in point-to-point bumpers who look an exciting bunch.

"We'll continue to have the mixed team and I think we have the facilities to be able to do that. I'd like a small amount of quality over both codes, that's the aim."

Acomb aim

The Acomb Stakes worked as a stepping stone to stardom for Phoenix Of Spain and Dutch Connection for Charlie Hills, and Cogitate could follow a similar route after his stylish debut success.

He was sent off at 18-1 for the 7f novice stakes but won decisively under Hollie Doyle.

Hills said: "He's a beautiful looking horse, he has the size and scope and looks to have a big future. I was very excited by the way he took everything in his stride and I'd say we've got some nice days to look forward to. He qualifies now for the Acomb and that could be a good step."

