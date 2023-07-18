Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Glorious Goodwood
premium

'Racing fans want these clashes' - Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa camps relishing Nassau showdown

Blue Rose Cen remains firmly on course for the Qatar Nassau Stakes
Blue Rose Cen remains firmly on course for the Qatar Nassau StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Connections of French star Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa are relishing their likely clash in Goodwood's Qatar Nassau Stakes, describing the meeting between the last two winners of the Prix de Diane as the kind of big match-up all racing fans should savour.

Multiple Group 1 winner Blue Rose Cen has been trained for the Nassau since last month when trainer Christopher Head and owner Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals sat down to consider what the second half of the season would hold for the dual Classic-winning filly and stablemate Big Rock, the Prix du Jockey Club runner-up.

But in Blue Rose Cen's way will be Nashwa, last year's Nassau winner who bounced back to form when dropped to a mile for a power-packed win in the Falmouth Stakes at last week's July festival.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Stuart RileyReporter
Published on 18 July 2023Last updated 18:30, 18 July 2023
icon
more inGlorious Goodwood
more inGlorious Goodwood