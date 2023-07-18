'Racing fans want these clashes' - Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa camps relishing Nassau showdown

Connections of French star Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa are relishing their likely clash in Goodwood's Qatar Nassau Stakes , describing the meeting between the last two winners of the Prix de Diane as the kind of big match-up all racing fans should savour.

Multiple Group 1 winner Blue Rose Cen has been trained for the Nassau since last month when trainer Christopher Head and owner Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals sat down to consider what the second half of the season would hold for the dual Classic-winning filly and stablemate Big Rock, the Prix du Jockey Club runner-up.

But in Blue Rose Cen's way will be Nashwa, last year's Nassau winner who bounced back to form when dropped to a mile for a power-packed win in the Falmouth Stakes at last week's July festival.