'He has everything you need to be champion' - Sean Bowen likened to AP McCoy as he leads jump jockeys' title charge

The same grit, determination and never-say-die spirit that made Sir Anthony McCoy a 20-time champion jockey has been identified in Sean Bowen by the agent who is dreaming of propelling him to a first title this season.

Bowen was champion conditional in 2015 and is the 10-11 favourite with Ladbrokes and Coral for the British jump jockeys' championship after recording 53 winners so far this term. It puts him 23 clear of Brian Hughes, who has captured the title in three of the last four campaigns.

Alain Cawley, a former weighing room colleague of McCoy and Bowen, has been booking the jockey's rides since September and on Monday hailed a work ethic and commitment to the cause that has helped his client forge what could prove a pivotal lead over his rivals.