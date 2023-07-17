Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He has everything you need to be champion' - Sean Bowen likened to AP McCoy as he leads jump jockeys' title charge

Sean Bowen: rode a double at Worcester to take his seasonal tally to 51
Sean Bowen: 25-year-old has partnered 53 winners this termCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The same grit, determination and never-say-die spirit that made Sir Anthony McCoy a 20-time champion jockey has been identified in Sean Bowen by the agent who is dreaming of propelling him to a first title this season.

Bowen was champion conditional in 2015 and is the 10-11 favourite with Ladbrokes and Coral for the British jump jockeys' championship after recording 53 winners so far this term. It puts him 23 clear of Brian Hughes, who has captured the title in three of the last four campaigns.

Alain Cawley, a former weighing room colleague of McCoy and Bowen, has been booking the jockey's rides since September and on Monday hailed a work ethic and commitment to the cause that has helped his client forge what could prove a pivotal lead over his rivals.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 17:07, 17 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain