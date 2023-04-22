Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 16-7 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Steven Lund

Occupation: 30 years as a mental health nurse and currently training to be a clinical hypnotherapist.

Flat or jumps? I much prefer the jumps, although will have an interest in 7f+ Flat races (class 4 and above) on the turf.

Favourite horse: No prizes for originality if I plump for Desert Orchid so it's Brindisi Breeze for me. Winner of the Albert Bartlett in 2012, and tragically within three months both the horse and jockey Campbell Gillies were dead after separate accidents.

Favourite course: Aintree on the opening day just gone was fantastic. Chester in May on the Roodee is eagerly anticipated.

Biggest win: In July 2021 I was involved in a syndicate with my namesake trainer Ben Lund. Flow With Eve won an amateur handicap hurdle at Worcester at 66-1, which won me enough to put down a deposit on a house.

Unluckiest loser: Where to start?! Too many too mention, although Altior being beaten by Nube Negra in the Desert Orchid Chase in December 2020 still rankles as it cost me a fortune.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Steven:

The Fred Darling historically has been a springboard for classy horses and she runs for the bang-in-form Amo Racing plus has course and distance form with give underfoot.

Magical Sunset 14:05 Newbury View Racecard

Graeme:

Impressive when winning the Radley Stakes over course and distance on testing ground last year and represents the same stable that won the Nell Gwyn with Mammas Girl.

Magical Sunset 14:05 Newbury View Racecard

Steven:

Sent on the long journey north having been too keen in the Betfair. On good ground and retaining the hood, the journey should be worthwhile.

Rubaud 14:25 Ayr View Racecard

Graeme:

Impressive when winning at Kempton last time and has a big chance provided he doesn't go off too quickly.

Rubaud 14:25 Ayr View Racecard

Steven:

It's difficult to see this Frankel colt getting beaten having won the Dewhurst and showing he handles give at Doncaster. Wins this then onwards and upwards to the 2,000 Guineas.

Chaldean 14:40 Newbury View Racecard

Graeme:

James Ferguson's three-year-olds were in good form at Newmarket this week and Zoology beat Covey at Southwell last time. Covey was an easy winner at the Craven meeting this week and Zoology has more to offer.

Zoology 14:40 Newbury View Racecard

Steven:

Balco Coastal looks the one to beat after coming second to Gerri Colombe at Sandown. However, I'll take a chance on Telmesomethinggirl upped in class but receiving weight.

Telmesomethinggirl 15:00 Ayr View Racecard

Graeme:

Ran Gerri Colombe close at Sandown and didn't show his best form at Cheltenham last time. Can bounce back.

Balco Coastal 15:00 Ayr View Racecard

Steven:

Beat 26 rivals on the line on his reappearance in heavy ground at the Curragh and this progressive four-year-old has a nice racing weight and a good draw.

Lattam 15:15 Newbury View Racecard

Graeme:

Improving on the all-weather this spring and has plenty of form on turf. Can give Kevin Philippart de Foy another big winner.

Alrehb 15:15 Newbury View Racecard

Steven:

Another National victory for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox (and not forgetting Scu)? This seven-year-old remains unexposed as a staying chaser and can beat Monbeg Genius whose third to Corach Rambler was franked in the best possible way.

Your Own Story 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

Graeme:

Third behind Corach Rambler at Cheltenham last time and capable of going two better for Jonjo O'Neill, who excels in staying chases.



Monbeg Genius 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

