Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

The first of the two really big handicaps on the day is the John Smith's Cup (3.10) at York and I've been all over William Haggas's Millebosc all week.

The market is starting to give more credence to his chances now. This is a horse who was third to St Mark's Basilica in a soft-ground Prix du Jockey Club two years ago and may appreciate likely conditions more than others.

Millebosc obviously did not back up that form, which is why he is languishing off a mark of just 97 now, but he was a big eyecatcher when fifth on his debut for Haggas on the all-weather at Lingfield last November, and has been gelded and kept for this since.

Haggas won this race with Sinjaari first time out in 2020 and the last two winners also scored first time up, and if the very much in-form trainer can get Millesbosc just halfway back to the horse he was at three he is going to go very close.

There are plenty of well-in horses under penalties, led by Long Tradition who will be a massive 9lb higher in future handicaps, but they all did their winning last time on the all-weather and none are proven under likely conditions.

