Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh

British sprinters have an excellent record in Ireland, and while Art Power may well make it 4-4 at the track in the Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes (3.10), it's Albasheer in the Paddy Power Scurry Handicap (2.35) who makes the most betting appeal.

His 2023 form figures of 670 hardly look inspiring, but the Archie Watson-trained five-year-old has been running himself into form, especially on his two runs since being gelded, and he was a bit of an eyecatcher when 11th to stablemate Saint Lawrence in the Wokingham last time when beaten just three and a half lengths despite being last two furlongs out.

Albasheer was doing all his best work at the finish, as you would expect from a horse who had borderline top-class form over 7f as a juvenile, and this 6½f trip will be perfect.

He has clearly had his problems as he managed only two runs during his three-year-old campaign and then missed nearly two years before returning this season, but connections obviously thought he was worth the risk as they paid 130,000gns for him last summer.

That Ascot effort suggests there are certainly prizes to be won with him, and while the ground is likely to end up soft by racetime, that should not be much of an issue as he was far from disgraced when sixth in the Dewhurst on such a surface as a juvenile.

He was rated 112 back then, and could well be back in the 100s if he continues to progress.

