Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

Ey Up It's Maggie

2.05 York

It's true she hasn't beaten a rival on her last two starts, but they were more than two months ago and she has run really well fresh in the past, including when winning at Doncaster first time out this term despite being prematurely eased and then having to be woken up again.

Ey Up It's Maggie went off at just 2-1 favourite next time in Class 2 company off an 8lb higher mark and was hardly disgraced in being beaten just over three lengths by Live In The Dream, who was second next time in the Group 3 Palace House at Newmarket.

The Tony Coyle-trained mare also has a cracking record at York. While she doesn't boast a win there, five of her eight best RPRs have come at the track, again in much hotter company than she takes on here, and they came off marks of between 85 and 87.

Now she heads to the track off just 78 (1lb higher than for her most recent win) in a 0-80 with five-time Irish champion jockey Paul Townend having been persuaded to come over just before the Galway festival for his first ever ride on the Flat in Britain.

Ey Up It's Maggie 14:05 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: Tony Coyle

