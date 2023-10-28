World's best racehorse Equinox returns for Tenno Sho Autumn defence

Few things in life are worth waking up at 6.40am on a Sunday for but the best horse in the world tackling the first of a trio of Grade 1 targets to cement his place in racing folklore might just be one of them.

Equinox , the Japanese superstar who was utterly dismissive of subsequent European Group 1 winners Westover, Zagrey and Mostahdaf in the Dubai Sheema Classic , has since taken his top-level tally to four and heads back to Tokyo to defend the title that served notice to the world of his talent.

In last year's Tenno Sho (Autumn), the son of Kitasan Black justified favouritism to get the better of then reigning Dubai Turf hero Panthalassa by a length, but that tells only a fraction of the story. With almost two furlongs to run, Panthalassa had a 15-length lead on the field, but Equinox produced a blistering burst to run him down.

Since then he has added the Arima Kinen, the aforementioned Group 1 in Dubai and Takarazuka Kinen and now attempts the rare treble of the Tenno Sho (Autumn), Japan Cup (November 26) and Arima Kinen (December 24).

Equinox: bids to retain his Tenno Sho (Autumn) crown

Tetsuya Kimura, trainer of Equinox, told the Japan Racing Association: “Christophe Lemaire rode work last week and it was the usual work we do a week out. Things were very routine.

"In some ways the main concern was making sure everything went as usual amid all the attention. The training was to model itself after the actual race, to have him remain patient and be responsive to the rider’s signals.

"When given the go sign, he was to run solidly to the finish, which is a very basic, but important thing. That was the same kind of workout he had last week as well. I don’t think there’s any problem with him.”

The last time Equinox was beaten was in May 2022, when Do Deuce got the better of him by a neck in the Japanese Derby (Tokyo Yushun).

He arguably provides the stiffest opposition here and his trainer Yasuo Tomomichi added: “His fast work was on the hill course this week. His time was fast, but we didn’t overdo it. I think he’s in excellent shape. I’d been pretty confident about his work before the Kyoto Kinen in February, but it was his first race since returning from his Arc bid, and I had my doubts about his mental state especially and how well he’d do. However, he gave us a strong showing.

"Being a Grade 1 this time I’ve gotten him in what I think is even better shape. I don’t think his weight will be up, but he does look to have put on more muscle and seems more powerful. I think this year’s Tenno Sho is a showcase of Japan’s best horses. We were first in the Derby last year with Equinox in second, but after that [the two starts in France], I think Do Deuce wasn’t able to access everything he had. I really want to see him do well this time."

