Will Illinois or another classy prospect emerge as a Classic contender from the Ballysax Stakes?  

The Ballysax Stakes has a habit of throwing up stars with Broome, Rekindling and 2016 Derby winner Harzand among the recent roll of honour, while White Birch took the race last season before finishing third in the Epsom Classic.

Five line up this season for the smallest field since 2018 when the Aidan O'Brien-trained Nelson took the honours. O'Brien has landed three of the last five runnings and he saddles a strong three-pronged assault again, with number one jockey Ryan Moore opting for Illinois .

The Galileo colt looked a smart prospect when staying on strongly to land a Curragh maiden by three lengths on his debut. The form is difficult to judge given the front three pulled well clear and the second and third have not seen the track since, but he followed that up with another good run when third behind stablemate Los Angeles in a Saint-Cloud Group 1.

Heavy ground should not be a worry given it was testing when he won on debut, while he gets 5lb from Deepone despite taking dropping in class. The step up in trip should be right up his alley too, given he's a brother to Chester Vase winner Venice Beach. He should prove tough to crack.

Ocean Of Dreams will also handle conditions, given he put up a hugely promising performance on debut at this track on heavy ground when storming six lengths clear in his maiden. He could be anything, but will have to be a real top-notcher to fend off his stablemate and Deepone.

The Euphrates should relish the trip given it took him a long time to find full stride when winning at Gowran Park over a mile, while he is a brother to two winners over 1m4f. He has to be respected.

Paddy Twomey relies on Deepone , who has an experience edge given he had five starts as a juvenile, winning three times. His final start was in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes, where he put in a stylish front-running display to run out an authoritative one-and-three-quarter length winner.

However, he hasn't raced on ground this testing before, which is a question mark, while he has to give weight away all round.

Dallas Star makes up the field and has his first start for Adrian Murray. He had some good form in Britain when trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis and finished third in the Zetland Stakes behind Arabian Crown on his last run. Although he will handle the ground, he looks up against it in this company.

Going details

Following 3mm of rain since declarations, the going remains heavy at Leopardstown and fit for racing. However, there is potential for further rain before raceday as well as high winds. An inspection has been scheduled for 7.30am on raceday morning to assess conditions.

Illinois has done 'very well physically' ahead of key return

Aidan O'Brien has landed ten runnings of the Ballysax Stakes this century with some top-class inmates at Ballydoyle, including greats like Galileo, High Chaparral, Yeats and Fame And Glory.

Illinois seems the type to develop into a top-class three-year-old after an impressive maiden success at the Curragh before a close third in Group 1 company at Saint-Cloud last season and he leads Ballydoyle's team under Ryan Moore.

Ocean Of Dreams impressed many when storming clear in his maiden at this track in October, with Wayne Lordan taking the ride on the deeply unexposed sort.

O'Brien's trio is completed by The Euphrates, who showed an excellent attitude to get up in the dying strides when emerging victorious at Gowran Park last season and shapes as if he will enjoy this stiffer test on what will be testing ground.

He said: "Illinois is in good shape and has done very well physically over the winter. He handles cut in the ground well.

"Ocean Of Dreams has been working nicely. He's a bit of a baby as he's only had the one run but seems a lovely prospect. The Euphrates stays well and we think he'll handle this trip and could get even further."

What they say

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Deepone

He's wintered well and I think stepping up in trip will be ideal for him. He finished off his season nicely last year by winning the Beresford and we feel this is an ideal starting point for him.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Dallas Star

He's a nice horse to have and is in good form at home. This will give us an idea where we are with him going forward for the season.

Read these next:

Can Take Me To Church take another step towards the Classics?

A Lilac Rolla bids to maintain unbeaten record on her return

Will Illinois or another classy prospect emerge as a Classic contender from the Ballysax Stakes?

'She'll love the conditions and she's drawn well' - key analysis and quotes for wide-open sprint handicap

Lizzie Quinlan targets local riches as Go North weekend comes to a close at Carlisle

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.