Lizzie Quinlan targets local riches as Go North weekend comes to a close at Carlisle

Lizzie Quinlan is exactly the type of trainer the Racing Post Go North Finals are aimed at and she heads to her local track Carlisle with three chances of collecting a decent payday.

Providing the course passes its 7am inspection, there will be three £30,000 finals for horses rated just below the highest level and while Quinlan sends out stable star Getaway Luv in one of them, she actually prefers the credentials of Heritier in the 2m handicap chase named after One Man (2.47 ).

"Heritier is our best chance in the finals," the trainer said. "He's run over trips between two and two-and-a-half miles for us and should relish the ground. He's won in these conditions before and has come out of his last run at Newcastle really well. He's got a good each-way chance."

Heritier has been knocking on the door since joining the stable in December and ran well again when second at Newcastle 22 days ago.

The weights are headed by the Lucinda Russell-trained Netywell , who is on a roll having won his last three races in decisive fashion.

Quinlan's husband Sean rides Heritier and also partners Getaway Luv , who is one of two runners for the stable in the Monet's Garden 2m4f handicap chase (3.22 ).

Getaway Luv, who carries top weight, gave his trainer her first winner in her first campaign last season and has won four more times, including eight days ago at this track.

"He won there last weekend over two miles and has got the extra few furlongs and the ground is not ideal, but he's in great form and tries his heart out," Quinlan said.

The trainer saddles outsider Innovated in the same race with the nine-year-old ridden by Tommy Dowson, who returns to action following a six-month cocaine ban.

"Innovated came to us from Henry de Bromhead and is the most beautiful horse you'd ever wish to see – he's stunning," Quinlan said. "He's in great form at home and if he can replicate it on the track, I'd be hopeful he can run a nice race."

Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd is also double-handed in the race, with recent Sedgefield winner Deep Charm and Grand Voyage .

He said: "The two and a half miles round there should suit Deep Charm as they'll probably go a good gallop and I think he'll be right there. Ideally, he would have gone for the three-mile race but we've got Breeze Of Wind in that, so we've split them up.

"Grand Voyage has been a bit disappointing this season, but his last couple of runs have been a lot better and hopefully he's coming back to himself."

Breeze Of Wind travelled well on heavy ground when winning for the fourth time in his last five runs at Hexham last month and should not be lacking for stamina in the Red Rum 3m½f handicap chase (3.57 ).

"He's on a roll and will love the ground," Coltherd said. "He still seems to be on a nice mark and we've been aiming him at this for a while, so I think he's got a right chance."

The famous names in Sunday's race titles

One Man was a top-class performer for Cumbrian trainer Gordon Richards and twice won the King George VI Chase. After two failures in the 3m2f Gold Cup at Cheltenham, he was dropped in trip and scored a famous triumph in the 2m Queen Mother Champion Chase at the 1998 Cheltenham Festival, only to suffer a fatal injury in a fall at Aintree 16 days later.

Monet's Garden is the greatest horse trained by Nicky Richards, who took over the training licence in Greystoke following the death of his father Gordon, and won the Melling Chase, two Ascot Chases and three Old Roan Chases. The grey won 17 times in all and earned over £683,000 in prize-money.

Red Rum

Red Rum was an Aintree legend whose fame transcended the sport. Trained on the beach in Southport by Ginger McCain, he caught the gallant topweight Crisp close home in the Grand National of 1973 and won the race again a year later. Runner-up in the next two seasons, he returned to become the first three-time winner in 1977. He died in 1995 and is buried by the winning post at Aintree.

