'She'll love the conditions and she's drawn well' - analysis and key quotes for wide-open sprint handicap

This could be the best sprint handicap ever staged at Bath. With meeting cancellations galore over the past fortnight in light of the wet spring, it could also take place on some of the slowest ground we are likely to see at the course.

Bath is renowned for producing some of the quickest going in the country, but the rain has been incessant everywhere recently. Considering how testing conditions could get, it is little surprise to see so many of these sprinters ridden by claimers to ease their weight-carrying burdens.

Seven of the 12 are partnered by apprentices, although not Kerdos . The topweight gets the assistance of Rossa Ryan, having been beaten only two and a half lengths by Highfield Princess in a bunched finish to the Prix de l'Abbaye when last seen.

There is further class near the top of the handicap as Commonwealth Cup fifth Rumstar and Newbury Group 3 winner Thunderbear also take their chance.

That success from Thunderbear came on heavy going and, with two runs already behind the Irish raider this year (produced an improved effort off a monster weight at the Curragh 20 days ago), he is a noteworthy contender with 5lb claimer Jack Ryan aboard.

Punchbowl Flyer , Democracy Dilemma , Blind Beggar and Desperate Hero are the other heavy-ground scorers in the field, while Glorious Angel almost joined that group when second to a front-running winner from the plum draw at Pontefract five days ago.

This prominent racer was drawn wide in stall eight there, and recent Racing Post Ratings of 94 and 92 suggest she is capable of going well off 84 with Joe Leavy taking 5lb off from a better berth in stall four.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Tim Palin, director of Middleham Park Racing, owners of Silky Wilkie

He looks feasibly, and arguably dangerously, well-handicapped back off 97. We're taking a further 7lb off him and he did rout this type of opposition at Musselburgh a year ago. We were going to go back there last week but it was called off, so we've rerouted here. It's a very competitive field, but I probably wouldn't swap him for anything in the race. I think he's a bit ambivalent with regards to the ground and might cope with it better than others.

Jack Channon, trainer of Desperate Hero

He's wintered really well and seems in great form. He handles the underfoot conditions and while I have no doubt he'll come on for the run, it looks the type of race that will suit him.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Baldomero and Blind Beggar

Baldomero always gives his running. He's had an all-weather campaign and we'd probably be a bit concerned about the ground as it might be a bit too soft for him. Blind Beggar is in good order and should like the ground as he's won on heavy. He's come out of his recent race well, so he should have a half-decent chance.

Nick Bradley, owner of Glorious Angel

She ran a very good race at Pontefract on Tuesday. She was drawn eight of eight and was beaten by a horse drawn one who made all up the rail, which was probably the place to be on the day. She'll love the conditions and I think she's drawn well in four. She steps up in grade and there are some very good horses in there, but she's match-fit.

John O'Shea, trainer of Punchbowl Flyer

He's very laidback for a sprinter and it always takes a few runs to get him there, but he's got a great draw [two], ground that he loves and a light weight, so you'd go there hopeful he could run very well.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

Read these next:

Can Take Me To Church take another step towards the Classics?

A Lilac Rolla bids to maintain unbeaten record on her return

Will Illinois or another classy prospect emerge as a Classic contender from the Ballysax Stakes?

Lizzie Quinlan targets local riches as Go North weekend comes to a close at Carlisle

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.