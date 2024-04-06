Can Take Me To Church take another step towards the Classics?

Take Me To Church turned a competitive handicap into a procession at Naas a fortnight ago when he flew home to win by six and a half lengths, and looks well-equipped to take the step up to Group company in his stride in the Ballylinch Stud "Red Rocks" Stakes.

Trained by Jack Davison, the Churchill colt got his head in front at the fourth attempt in a maiden at Dundalk in November and has reeled off another two victories since. Following successes on the all-weather, he faced a different proposition on testing ground on handicap debut at Naas but he showed himself to be a level above off a mark of 86.

The manner in which he travelled in the lead while every other rival was under pressure was striking, and he really started to rocket home inside the last 150 yards, looking more impressive the further he went. The heavy going is a question mark for a lot of his rivals, but it seems to be a big positive for him based on that victory and he could prove tough to catch.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Atlantic Coast and Bright Stripes for Andy Oliver renew rivalry after just a nose separated them in the Killavullan Stakes over course and distance in October. They pulled nicely clear of the field that day on heavy ground and it is hard to separate them again.

Aidan O'Brien has had four out of the last seven winners of this and he saddles three today. Battle Cry is the choice of Ryan Moore and he landed a lucrative maiden race at York last season before performing with credit in Listed company twice, particularly behind Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf runner-up Mountain Bear at Dundalk. He should make his presence felt but would appreciate a sounder surface.

Samuel Colt looked a smart prospect when landing a Curragh maiden in October by four and a half lengths in a decent time. He should handle the ground and rates an attractive each-way play, while The Liffey also made a winning start to his career at the same track in June.

His form has worked out quite well with the likes of the reopposing My Mate Alfie , Mythology and Alabama in behind, but he faces contrasting conditions today.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Atlantic Coast

He's a course-and-distance winner and we're hoping for a good run.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Battle Cry, Samuel Colt and The Liffey

Battle Cry is in good form. Hopefully the ground won't be too bad as he's a good enough mover. Samuel Colt has had only the one run. He's running over further and the ground will be more testing, so we'll find out more about him. The Liffey is in good form and we think seven furlongs will be his trip, but we're not sure how much further he will get.

Jack Davison, trainer of Take Me To Church

He bolted up in the Madrid Handicap and showed what we thought he could do. Hopefully he can back it up in stakes company. He'll handle the ground no problem.

Read these next:

A Lilac Rolla bids to maintain unbeaten record on her return

Will Illinois or another classy prospect emerge as a Classic contender from the Ballysax Stakes?

'She'll love the conditions and she's drawn well' - key analysis and quotes for wide-open sprint handicap

Lizzie Quinlan targets local riches as Go North weekend comes to a close at Carlisle

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.