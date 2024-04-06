A Lilac Rolla bids to maintain unbeaten record on her return

A Lilac Rolla makes her return for Paddy Twomey in the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud Priory Belle Stakes and her form entitles her to be hard to beat in this company, provided she handles the testing ground.

Having landed a Cork maiden over 6f, the Harry Angel filly showed an excellent attitude to prevail by a head in a fillies' juvenile race at the Curragh. She travelled powerfully under Billy Lee and was engaged in a long battle with Opera Singer, before she finally began to get the better of the argument in the dying strides.

The runner-up has advertised the form spectacularly in the interim, bolting up at Group 3 level next time out before putting in a stunning display when running away with the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp, while the third, Red Viburnum, ran with credit in the Moyglare Stud Stakes soon after.

Ground this testing is a new challenge for Twomey's filly, although the fact her half-brother won on soft gives a little bit more encouragement, and she clearly has a huge amount of ability.

The ground should pose no issue for the Natalia Lupini-trained Kitty Rose who enjoyed a promising campaign last season, winning twice before finishing runner-up to the smart Content on her final start on soft ground. The drop in trip could suit her, particularly in the more testing conditions and she has a big part to play.

O'Brien saddles four and Buttons looks the best of them having landed her only start by a nose at this track in June. She is the unknown quantity in the race but she will have to be smart to beat this field on just her second start. Cherry Blossom was highly tried as a two-year-old and has some formidable form but would appreciate better ground.

Alpheratz represents Joe Murphy and makes plenty of appeal from an each-way perspective given she is race-fit after an excellent effort behind Brilliant in the Park Express Stakes last month. The step back in trip does not look ideal but she will love this ground and has a big shout.

Money Dancer will also handle conditions for Noel Meade and warrants respect after she showed a potent turn of foot to win on her debut at the Curragh, while Wendla got off the mark in good style at Naas last month but might prefer a mile.

What they say

Paddy Twomey, trainer of A Lilac Rolla

She's done well and we're looking forward to getting her started. She's a nice-actioned filly so the ground is a bit of an unknown, but she seems well in herself and she had two good runs to her name last season. She's done nothing wrong.

Joe Murphy, trainer of Alpheratz

She ran a great race when second in the Park Express. She'll handle the ground but the drop in trip probably isn't ideal given she has plenty of stamina in her pedigree.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Buttons, Cherry Blossom, Greenfinch and Sweetest

Buttons is working nicely and seems in good form. We're not sure how far Cherry Blossom will stay but we're hoping she'll get this trip and maybe a mile in time. Greenfinch is working nicely and fit and we think she'll improve once once she goes up to a mile. It took a long time for us to win with Sweetest but she looked better when she went up to seven furlongs, although I'm not sure about the ground.

Natalia Lupini, trainer of Kitty Rose

We're looking forward to getting her out again and she's been working well at home. She handled soft ground over a mile at the Curragh last season so hopefully the drop back in trip in the ground shouldn't be an issue. It's a good starting point and hopefully she can run a nice race for her new owners.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.