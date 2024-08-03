'We've waited for this race, there is a big carrot on offer' - Jim Goldie targeting Sunday Series bonus with American Affair

Despite being a ceilingless handicap worth £75,000, only one horse rated higher than 90 is in this field. In practice it feels like a warm 0-90 rather than anything else so the placement of a few of these runners is to be commended.

American Affair was always likely to turn up in a race like this. His trainer Jim Goldie makes a habit of targeting these valuable midweight handicaps. He has won two of his three starts in 2024 and was second to Desperate Hero on the other occasion. That he has had seven weeks off is likely to protect his mark for the big opportunities upcoming.

The early betting has identified the right threats. Harvanna is the only three-year-old in the field and last time she beat Miss Attitude, who was denied in a photo-finish at Goodwood this week.

Emperor Spirit is a lot more exposed, but his recent run is as good as anything on offer in this field. At Ascot he was beaten a head by Albasheer with the progressive Woodhay Wonder in third. Haydock should suit better given his speed.

American Affair fans can at least take heart from Emperor Spirit being right next door to their selection. They are in the two outermost stalls on the stand side so it seems likely the action will focus on that part of the track.

Also on that side is Squealer , the topweight who has been just touched off in his last two starts. He has been improving consistently for about a year now without amassing the sort of win record he deserves. The way this race has worked out, this marks a slight drop in grade so he is not to be ignored at a track where he has run well before.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Going details

Haydock's clerk of the course Daniel Cooper expects ground conditions to dry out ahead of Sunday's card.

He said: "We have a dry outlook and I'd quickly be heading towards good ground, which could even come in by close of play on Saturday. It looks pretty settled from a weather perspective."

What they say

Stuart Williams, trainer of Existent and Rebel Path

They're both in good form. Existent has to pass a stalls test at Newmarket on Friday night to run, but he ran a good race at Ascot last time. We've been very happy with him since and hope he can run well. Rebel Path has had good form the last twice and carries no weight, with a good young jockey [Jack Doughty] taking 5lb off.

Rod Millman, trainer of Woolhampton

She's run well in two competitive Ascot handicaps the last twice. We had her in the Stewards' Cup and she would've got in, but this is a more realistic target. She's adaptable groundwise and Oliver [Searle] takes 5lb off. We're hoping for a good run.

Jim Goldie, trainer of American Affair

He's in good form and we've waited for this race since his Thirsk win. There is a big carrot on offer [the £100,000 bonus for winning three Sky Bet Sunday Series races], although his stable companion [Letsbefrank] might get it before him! American Affair is very fast and very much a five-furlong horse at the moment. Haydock should suit him – it's a flat track which suits speed.

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of Jer Batt and Zarzyni

They're both very well and go there in good form. We're hoping for good runs. Jer Batt didn't race from Royal Ascot last year until the middle of this season, but this looks a nice opportunity. We don't know what Zarzyni will do and we've changed up his headgear too.

Karl Burke, trainer of Harvanna

She's a good, tough filly and the horse she beat of Jack Channon's [Miss Attitude] last time came out and ran a cracker at Goodwood the other day. The ground just needs to dry out a bit for her at Haydock, but I think it will.

Reporting by Matt Rennie and Richard Birch

