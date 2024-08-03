'Darnation looks as well as she has all year' - Kark Burke takes aim at German Classic double

Darnation will attempt to land the German Classic double for fillies on Sunday when she lines up as favourite for the Preis der Diana over a mile and three furlongs.

Reunited with the evergreen Adrie de Vries – who turned 55 since the pair struck in the German 1,000 Guineas – Darnation bids to become the second British-trained winner of the contest since Dancing Rain completed the Epsom/Dusseldorf Oaks double in 2011.

Karl Burke has gradually stepped up in trip with Newton Anner Stud's homebred daughter of Too Darn Hot, who won the May Hill over a mile as a two-year-old and was last seen chasing home Tiffany in the Hoppings Stakes over a mile and a quarter.

"Darnation has travelled over really well," said Burke. "She probably looks as well as she has all year and she's been training really well.

"The ground will be fine and I think the trip will be well within her compass. She stayed on really well and galloped through the line over ten furlongs last time, plus we've got the best jockey in the race as well. We're looking forward to it and I think she's got a big chance."

Sir Mark Prescott and owner Kirsten Rausing have enjoyed plenty of top-level success in Germany but neither has won the Diana, an omission they will hope to correct with Lingua Franca .

Lingua Franca (centre): seeks to provide Sir Mark Prescott his first German Oaks success Credit: John Grossick

The Study Of Man filly made all under Luke Morris to win a Listed race over this trip at Hanover but ran disappointingly when sent to try Group level at Hamburg early last month.

The Anglo-Irish contingent is completed by the Joseph O'Brien-trained Je Zous, who was last seen outrunning odds of 66-1 to finish fifth behind Port Fairy in the Ribblesdale and now gets the assistance of Bauyrzhan Murzabayev.

The home defence is led by Erle , one of two fillies to represent Gestut Rottingen and trainer Maxime Pecheur, who won Diana as jockey in 2019 aboard Diamanta.

Pecheur also saddles Weltbeste , who is a brother to two Deutsches Derby winners in Welstar and Winsdstoss.

Read more of Sunday's previews:

Deauville: 'We're expecting a big show' - can July Cup hero Mill Stream follow up in Prix Maurice de Gheest?

Galway: Can Barnacullia turn the tables on last year's scorer Fighting Fit?

Galway: Dunum attempts successive victories in the Ahonoora Handicap

Haydock: 'We've waited for this race, there is a big carrot on offer' - Jim Goldie targeting Sunday Series bonus with American Affair

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.