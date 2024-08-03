Dunum attempts successive victories in the Ahonoora Handicap

It's a typically competitive Ahonoora Handicap and there are plenty of course specialists reappearing, particularly last season's winner Dunum and three-time winner of this race Current Option.

Dunum finished third in the Colm Quinn Mile before going two places better five days later in this race last year, and he did it in hugely impressive style when darting two lengths clear in commanding fashion.

He shaped quite well on his reappearance when sixth in the Emerald Mile at the Curragh in May and warmed up for this assignment in Listed company, finishing sixth again, beaten around eight lengths by Lord Massusus.

He handles good ground but he's a bit better when there's some give in it, so the forecast rain will be of little concern. Off a 6lb higher mark than last year, he is the one to beat, particularly given his track record, having won twice over course and distance, as well as his good placed effort over 1m½f last season.

Grey Leader is reappearing quickly after scoring over 1m½f on Thursday at the track when he showed an excellent attitude to repel Genuine Article by half a length.

He seemed to get the run of the race on that occasion as he was allowed to dictate in front and the drop back in trip might not be ideal. However, he handles soft ground well and will be competitive under a penalty.

Ado McGuinness saddled Current Option to victory in this race in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and he's back for more along with three stablemates. He might find it difficult to repeat the trick, given he finished 12th of 18 here on Tuesday but he had been in good form before that and will be more at home over this trip.

No More Porter appeals most of McGuinness' runners as he returned from seven months off to run a cracker at the Curragh last time out when finishing runner-up to Booyea. The pair pulled nicely clear of the field and a 4lb rise shouldn't stop him from being in the mix. He's winless since August 2021 but is a very consistent performer in premier handicaps.

After finishing third in the Colm Quinn Mile on Tuesday, This Songisforyou is worthy of consideration and the drop back to this trip is an interesting move as he tends to travel powerfully in his races.

An impressive winner of a Clonmel maiden in September, he was a bit below form at Leopardstown on his penultimate start but bounced back earlier in the week. If he has the pace to lie up in the early stages from stall 15, then he has as good a chance as any of these.

Physique is on a nice mark but needs the rain to stay away. If getting a run, the each-way play is San Aer as he shaped well when fifth behind Grey Leader last time out and did the best of those held up off what seemed a sedate gallop. He's a course winner and appreciates soft ground. Should they go a decent pace early on, he's in with a big shout.

The step up in trip should suit Thunderbear , as should the track, given he was a good fourth on his only other start here two years ago. He wasn't beaten far over 5f at Dundalk last time out and should be more comfortable in these conditions.

Dunum in fine form ahead of bid for successive Ahonoora wins

Natalia Lupini has reported Dunum in fine form and the forecast rain should pose no issues for the six-year-old as he seeks to back up last season's commanding success.

Billy Lee steered him to success 12 months ago and Wayne Lordan takes the ride now having ridden him to success four times.

Lupini said: "He's a bit higher in the handicap than last year but he's won twice at Galway over seven furlongs, so he likes the track. If the ground is on the soft side, it shouldn't be a concern for him. He has a good enough draw as well, so everything looks good with him."

What they say

Jack Davison, trainer of Thunderbear and Laugh A Minute

Thunderbear ran well at Dundalk last time when he looked like he wanted to go back up in trip. He was fourth around here as a two-year-old over seven furlongs and he's ground-versatile, so the rain won't bother him. Laugh A Minute was placed in this last year and he won't mind any rain either.

Micky Fenton, trainer of Physique

He's been running consistently and coming out of his races well. He has a nice draw but the ground would be a worry if it rains too much.

Mick Mulvany, trainer of Bid For Chester

He should handle the ground. It's hard for a three-year-old to win this type of race but he's in good form, so hopefully he can run a big race.

