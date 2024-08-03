- More
Can Barnacullia turn the tables on last year's scorer Fighting Fit?
Barnacullia looks well poised to go one better in this 2m2f handicap chase after last year's gallant runner-up effort behind the reopposing Fighting Fit.
Trained by Mick Mulvany, he underwhelmed on his reappearance at Ballinrobe over hurdles but seemed to come on plenty for that effort when sixth on the Flat on Wednesday. The seven-year-old had a difficult task from stall 20 but stayed on to good effect to be beaten five and a quarter lengths by Busselton.
He was held by Fighting Fit by half a length 12 months ago after the pair pulled 15 lengths clear of Pats Choice, who also lines up again, but is only 4lb higher this time round, while last year's winner has a big task off a 20lb higher rating.
That gives Barnacullia a 14lb pull given Fighting Fit was 2lb out of the handicap that day and he warmed up for last year's assignment in similar fashion with a fifth-placed finish on the Flat earlier in the week, so everything looks in place for a big effort.
Things didn't pan out well for Saint Roi in the Plate on Wednesday but his handicap form prior to that was formidable with runner-up efforts in the Red Rum at Aintree and at Punchestown. He will be much more at home over this trip but the forecast rain wouldn't be ideal for his chances.
Railway Hurricane got back to winning ways at Wexford last time out and has solid claims off a 6lb higher mark. He tends to be held up in his races so he will need a decent pace to aim at but rider Conor Stone-Walsh seems to get on particularly well with the nine-year-old.
Course-and-distance winner The Big Chap hasn't landed a blow in two starts this year but he's entitled to come on for his recent run over hurdles and would have a squeak based on his runner-up effort at Leopardstown in December behind the reopposing The Folkes Tiara.
The Dasher Conway is also worthy of consideration. He was beaten a fair way when third at Killarney last time but won nicely at Kilbeggan in May and pulled well clear of the field when runner-up to Optional Mix next time out.
What they say
Willie Mullins, trainer of Saint Roi
He has top weight but his rider’s 5lb claim will be a help. Things didn’t go right for him in the Galway Plate but this could be an opportunity to get back to winning ways.
Philip Dempsey, trainer of Fighting Fit
He's in good form. He's gone up a lot in the handicap, so he's in tougher waters but we're hoping for a good run. The rain shouldn't be a problem for him.
Mick Mulvany, trainer of Barnacullia
He ran well on the Flat on Wednesday and we'd be hoping he'd come on a bit for the run. He was second in the race last year, so hopefully he can be there or thereabouts.
Gillian Callaghan, trainer of The Dasher Conway
He's in good form and in off a nice weight. Hopefully it doesn't rain too much for him as he likes nice ground. He's been consistent all season and came out of Killarney in great form.
Read more of Sunday's previews:
Galway: Dunum attempts successive victories in the Ahonoora Handicap
Dusseldorf: 'Darnation looks as well as she has all year' - Kark Burke takes aim at German Classic double
Deauville: 'We're expecting a big show' - can July Cup hero Mill Stream follow up in Prix Maurice de Gheest?
Haydock: 'We've waited for this race, there is a big carrot on offer' - Jim Goldie targeting Sunday Series bonus with American Affair
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- 2.47 Dusseldorf: 'Darnation looks as well as she has all year' - Kark Burke takes aim at German Classic double
- 3.07 Deauville: 'We're expecting a big show' - can July Cup hero Mill Stream follow up in Prix Maurice de Gheest?
- 4.00 Galway: Dunum attempts successive victories in the Ahonoora Handicap
- 6.15 Haydock: 'We've waited for this race, there is a big carrot on offer' - Jim Goldie targeting Sunday Series bonus with American Affair
- Watch: Tom Segal and Charlie Poste preview the final day of Glorious Goodwood plus action at Newmarket on The Morning Post
- Get ready for day five of Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred
- 2.47 Dusseldorf: 'Darnation looks as well as she has all year' - Kark Burke takes aim at German Classic double
- 3.07 Deauville: 'We're expecting a big show' - can July Cup hero Mill Stream follow up in Prix Maurice de Gheest?
- 4.00 Galway: Dunum attempts successive victories in the Ahonoora Handicap
- 6.15 Haydock: 'We've waited for this race, there is a big carrot on offer' - Jim Goldie targeting Sunday Series bonus with American Affair
- Watch: Tom Segal and Charlie Poste preview the final day of Glorious Goodwood plus action at Newmarket on The Morning Post
- Get ready for day five of Glorious Goodwood with Kwiff's £30 Surprise Bet
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred