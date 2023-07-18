'We're looking forward to a big run' - Patrick Neville eyes US Grade 1 with new recruit Salvino

Patrick Neville, who masterminded the Cheltenham Festival triumph of The Real Whacker, goes in search of riches in the US when Salvino takes on eight rivals in the Grade 1 AP Smithwick Memorial hurdle race at Saratoga (6.10).

Salvino will make his first start for the yard having joined from the Sandy Thomson stable after being purchased for £12,000 by the Cold Beer Sports Partnership at the Goffs UK Spring Sale in May.

Explaining the reasoning behind Salvino’s trip across the Atlantic, Neville said: "Paddy Merrigan, my good friend, bought him with the intention of running him in America because of the good ground.

"At the start I thought he was mad for going around the world with a horse like him, but the more I trained him the more I agreed with his decision.

"He's trained and travelled very well, and I couldn't be happier with him. He's adjusted to everything and he's in great form – we're looking forward to a big run from him."

During his time with Thomson the seven-year-old won just one of his 13 starts – a 2m6½f novice hurdle at Kelso – but was a consistent performer, finishing in the top three in seven other races.

Neville, who trains in North Yorkshire, said: "He's getting on well because when he came to me he had a few issues and we sorted him out. We trained him in a different way and he's responded to everything well."

Salvino will be ridden by Gavin Sheehan for the first time in the 2m½f contest, worth £68,750 to the winner, while Grade 1-winning riders Danny Mullins and Jack Kennedy will partner Historic Heart and West Newton respectively.

Belfast Banter: Cheltenham Festival winner and top-level hero at Aintree in 2021 Credit: John Grossick

Salvino's other opponents include Cheltenham Festival winner Belfast Banter, who attempts to land a first win for Cyril Murphy since joining from Peter Fahey last year.

The eight-year-old caused a 33-1 shock when landing the Grade 3 County Hurdle at the festival in March 2021, before registering top-level success in the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

Since leaving the Fahey operation, Belfast Banter has failed to win any of his six starts. Last autumn he finished fourth behind Hewick in the Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills.

Keri Brion, who trains Historic Heart and won this race in 2021 with Baltimore Bucko, will also be represented by Freddy Flintshire.

Trainer Jack Fisher will be hoping to build on his 2020 success with Moscato as he saddles Welshman and the former Gordon Elliott and Brian Ellison-trained Gordon's Jet.

Nine-time winner Redicean, the mount of Robbie Dunne, and Noah And The Ark complete the field.

