Who remains in contention for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster?

Aidan O'Brien is likely to hold a strong hand in the Group 1 Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on September 16, with the trainer being responsible for 16 of the 39 entries, including Savethelastdance and Adelaide River.

Entries for the £700,000 event were released on Tuesday and Savethelastdance, who finished second behind Soul Sister in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom last time out, could lead the Ballydoyle charge as O'Brien bids to land a third Doncaster Classic in the past seven years.

Meanwhile, Adelaide River was last seen when second to Feed The Flame in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp last week, having followed on from almost causing a 33-1 shock in the Irish Derby when runner-up to stablemate Auguste Rodin.

Continuous, who ran a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when second to King Of Steel at Royal Ascot, could be another who represents O'Brien, while Covent Garden, recent Listed winner Espionage and Ulster Derby hero Tower Of London have also been entered. Warm Heart powered to an impressive Ribblesdale Stakes victory at the royal meeting and is also another to hold a big-race entry.

The father-son partnership of John and Thady Gosden could be represented with a formidable team, with Group 3 Chester Vase winner Arrest and Royal Ascot scorer Gregory also included in the list of 39.

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin won this race in 2021 with Hurricane Lane and recent Bahrain Trophy Stakes winner Castle Way may feature in the race alongside Military Order and Chesspiece, who is owned by the same operation but trained by Simon and Ed Crisford.

The King and Queen with Desert Hero after the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Hero provided the King and Queen with a memorable winner at Royal Ascot last month and could run for William Haggas, while King George V Stakes runner-up Valiant King is one of five entered at this stage for Joseph O'Brien.

Ralph Beckett has included King George V third Artistic Star and Salisbury debut winner Bluestocking. The latter, a smart filly owned by Juddmonte, was denied by a head by Irish Oaks possible Warm Heart in a Listed race at Newbury in May before losing out to the same rival in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. Salt Bay is another possible runner for the yard along with last-time-out scorer Davideo.

Dermot Weld could be represented by Azazat and Shamida, while fellow Irish raiders Saturn and Amusement could feature for Jessica Harrington and Donnacha O'Brien respectively.

Betfred St Leger entries

Adelaide River Aidan O'Brien

Alexandroupolis Aidan O'Brien

Amusement Donnacha O'Brien

Arrest John and Thady Gosden

Artistic Star Ralph Beckett

Azazat Dermot Weld

Be Happy Aidan O'Brien

Bluestocking Ralph Beckett

Boogie Woogie Aidan O'Brien

Canberra Legend James Ferguson

Castle Way Charlie Appleby

Chesspiece Simon and Ed Crisford

Continuous Aidan O'Brien

Covent Garden Aidan O'Brien

Davideo Ralph Beckett

Denmark Aidan O'Brien

Desert Hero William Haggas

Espionage Aidan O'Brien

Etna Rosso Joseph O'Brien

Gooloogong Aidan O'Brien

Greenland Aidan O'Brien

Gregory John and Thady Gosden

Hippodrome Aidan O'Brien

Lion's Pride John and Thady Gosden

Lumiere Rock Joseph O'Brien

Military Order Charlie Appleby

Peking Opera Aidan O'Brien

Rubis Vendome Mario Baratti

Salt Bay Ralph Beckett

Saturn Jessica Harrington

Savethelastdance Aidan O'Brien

Shagpyle William Muir and Chris Grassick

Shamida Dermot Weld

St Vincents Garden Joseph O'Brien

The Prairie Aidan O'Brien

Tower of London Aidan O'Brien

Up And Under Joseph O'Brien

Valiant King Joseph O'Brien

Warm Heart Aidan O'Brien

Betfred St Leger (3.55 Doncaster, September 16)

Betfred: 5-2 Gregory, 5-1 Tower Of London, 7 Castle Way, 10 Adelaide River, Espionage, Savethelastdance, 16 Military Order, Covent Garden, 18 Warm Heart, Continuous, 20 Alexandroupolis, 22 bar

