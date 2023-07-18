Who remains in contention for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster?

Aidan O'Brien is likely to hold a strong hand in the Group 1 Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on September 16, with the trainer being responsible for 16 of the 39 entries, including Savethelastdance and Adelaide River.
Entries for the £700,000 event were released on Tuesday and Savethelastdance, who finished second behind Soul Sister in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom last time out, could lead the Ballydoyle charge as O'Brien bids to land a third Doncaster Classic in the past seven years.
Meanwhile, Adelaide River was last seen when second to Feed The Flame in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp last week, having followed on from almost causing a 33-1 shock in the Irish Derby when runner-up to stablemate Auguste Rodin.
Continuous, who ran a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when second to King Of Steel at Royal Ascot, could be another who represents O'Brien, while Covent Garden, recent Listed winner Espionage and Ulster Derby hero Tower Of London have also been entered. Warm Heart powered to an impressive Ribblesdale Stakes victory at the royal meeting and is also another to hold a big-race entry.
The father-son partnership of John and Thady Gosden could be represented with a formidable team, with Group 3 Chester Vase winner Arrest and Royal Ascot scorer Gregory also included in the list of 39.
Charlie Appleby and Godolphin won this race in 2021 with Hurricane Lane and recent Bahrain Trophy Stakes winner Castle Way may feature in the race alongside Military Order and Chesspiece, who is owned by the same operation but trained by Simon and Ed Crisford.
Desert Hero provided the King and Queen with a memorable winner at Royal Ascot last month and could run for William Haggas, while King George V Stakes runner-up Valiant King is one of five entered at this stage for Joseph O'Brien.
Ralph Beckett has included King George V third Artistic Star and Salisbury debut winner Bluestocking. The latter, a smart filly owned by Juddmonte, was denied by a head by Irish Oaks possible Warm Heart in a Listed race at Newbury in May before losing out to the same rival in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. Salt Bay is another possible runner for the yard along with last-time-out scorer Davideo.
Dermot Weld could be represented by Azazat and Shamida, while fellow Irish raiders Saturn and Amusement could feature for Jessica Harrington and Donnacha O'Brien respectively.
Adelaide River Aidan O'Brien
Alexandroupolis Aidan O'Brien
Amusement Donnacha O'Brien
Arrest John and Thady Gosden
Artistic Star Ralph Beckett
Azazat Dermot Weld
Be Happy Aidan O'Brien
Bluestocking Ralph Beckett
Boogie Woogie Aidan O'Brien
Canberra Legend James Ferguson
Castle Way Charlie Appleby
Chesspiece Simon and Ed Crisford
Continuous Aidan O'Brien
Covent Garden Aidan O'Brien
Davideo Ralph Beckett
Denmark Aidan O'Brien
Desert Hero William Haggas
Espionage Aidan O'Brien
Etna Rosso Joseph O'Brien
Gooloogong Aidan O'Brien
Greenland Aidan O'Brien
Gregory John and Thady Gosden
Hippodrome Aidan O'Brien
Lion's Pride John and Thady Gosden
Lumiere Rock Joseph O'Brien
Military Order Charlie Appleby
Peking Opera Aidan O'Brien
Rubis Vendome Mario Baratti
Salt Bay Ralph Beckett
Saturn Jessica Harrington
Savethelastdance Aidan O'Brien
Shagpyle William Muir and Chris Grassick
Shamida Dermot Weld
St Vincents Garden Joseph O'Brien
The Prairie Aidan O'Brien
Tower of London Aidan O'Brien
Up And Under Joseph O'Brien
Valiant King Joseph O'Brien
Warm Heart Aidan O'Brien
Betfred St Leger (3.55 Doncaster, September 16)
Betfred: 5-2 Gregory, 5-1 Tower Of London, 7 Castle Way, 10 Adelaide River, Espionage, Savethelastdance, 16 Military Order, Covent Garden, 18 Warm Heart, Continuous, 20 Alexandroupolis, 22 bar
Read these next:
Which performances from the past week shook up the Glorious Goodwood betting markets?
Ballydoyle big guns Warm Heart and Savethelastdance both on target for Irish Oaks
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.