'We were always thinking about this' - King's Stand second Highfield Princess goes again in Jubilee thriller

Connections of Highfield Princess will be hoping for considerably more in-running luck as she backs up quickly in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

The six-year-old was carried left by Bradsell before finishing behind him in Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes, but the stewards did not reverse the placings.

Trainer John Quinn said: "We left her down at Ascot and she had a lead-out on Wednesday and then some light exercise on the track Thursday morning.

"She was led out again on Friday and we’re happy with her. If we weren’t, we’d have taken her home, but it makes sense and she doesn't have to travel.

"It's a Group 1 and she's got a chance on a track she loves. We were always thinking about this, but we wanted to see how we fared on Tuesday first."

Highfield Princess rose through the ranks over a variety of trips in ten starts last year and landed three Group 1s between August 7 and September 11.

She is already a royal winner over seven furlongs after landing the 2021 Buckingham Palace Stakes and was sixth behind Naval Crown in this race last year.

'This year we know Artorius is good enough'

Artorius was beaten by only three-quarters of a length when third in this race last year, and joint-trainer Sam Freedman believes he is better prepared this time.

The talented Australian sprinter, who dead-heated for third with Campanelle behind Creative Force and Naval Crown, landed a Group 1 at Randwick in March.

"He's definitely stronger than last year and has come back a better horse," said Freedman, who trains in partnership with his father Anthony.

"He was probably not going as well last year on the back of the carnivals. I'm a bit more relaxed this time and not under as much pressure.

"There's a bit more expectation, but last year it was the unknown and whether he was going to measure up – this year we know he is good enough."

One last hurrah for Gibson

Trainer Richard Gibson does not plan to apply for a 2023-24 Hong Kong licence, but will represent the nation one last time with Group 1 winner Wellington.

The 53-year-old, who started training in Hong Kong in 2011, is bidding for his first Royal Ascot winner after Gold-Fun finished second in this contest in 2016.

Wellington, who Gibson believes is cut from a similar cloth to Gold-Fun, has landed four Group 1s, including two wins in the coveted Chairman's Sprint Prize.

"He did his last piece of work on Thursday and it's morale-boosting Ryan [Moore] is on board," said Gibson.

"The Hong Kong sprint division has always been strong globally. There aren't many horses who have won £6 million in prize-money and he has to be highly respected."

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Al Suhail

Al Suhail ran a very creditable race in the Al Quoz Sprint on his latest start and heads here a fresh horse. Ascot’s six furlongs and a decent gallop should suit – he’s a strong traveller so it will hopefully bring him into the race at the right time.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Art Power

He felt super when winning the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh – he was very enthusiastic but he relaxed as well. I respect the Australians and John Quinn's mare ran very well on Tuesday, but I think he has a super chance.

Christophe Clement, trainer of Big Invasion

He's a top-class sprinter and if things go his way he can compete with the best. He was unlucky not to win a Grade 1 at Belmont this month. We're running him back quickly, but he travelled over well and we're hopeful of a big run.

Peter Snowden, joint-trainer of Cannonball

We'll wait until the day to see whether we want to run or not, he's not a guaranteed starter. At this stage we have accepted him as if he is an intended runner. He's pulled up fine. The rain will be a huge factor – should it rain again then he wouldn't run, as it didn't help his chance on Tuesday and he was also on the wrong part of the track. Should it not rain, it'd be tempting to run him.

Mauricio Delcher Sanchez, trainer of Coeur De Pierre

We always wanted to give him a quiet comeback before heading for this, and he didn’t have a hard race at Chantilly as there were a few traffic issues. It certainly didn’t discourage us from the original plan, which we came up with after his good run in the Prix de l’Abbaye last year. He’s probably a better horse on deeper ground, but he’s in form and with a clear run I hope he can go well.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Emaraaty Ana

The ground will be ideal. He's been at the top table for a few years now so we're hopeful of a big run.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Khaadem

He won his Group 2 at Goodwood last year. I’m looking forward to running him back over six and was really pleased with his run at Salisbury last time.

Kinross: the mount of Frankie Dettori Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Kinross

He's training really well after a planned long break following his unlucky Breeders’ Cup run when carved up at the start at Keeneland in November. This race was always going to be his first of the year.

Henry Candy, trainer of Run To Freedom

It's a big ask on ratings, but he's surprised us before. He won well at Salisbury last time and should handle the ground.

Nathan Bennett, managing director of Bennett Racing, owners of The Astrologist

I think we've got him at peak fitness again and he'll be ready to fire. The stiff trip, galloping up the hill, will suit him really well. He puts himself in good positions and loves a good fight so I'd say he'll be fighting it out late. We didn't come here for the experience, we're here to be there in the finish. I think he's way over the odds. Before his first-up run, which was for fitness, he was around a 10-1 chance. I think everyone has read into the first-up run way too much.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Sacred

Seven furlongs is her ideal trip as she doesn’t quite get a mile, but Ascot’s six is a strong test and she ran her best race last year in the Jubilee.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

