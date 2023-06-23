'It doesn't look hopeful' - Hukum run doubtful in clash of Group 1 winners in Hardwicke

What is a Group one and a half? There is no such race, of course, but that’s how I categorise this one. It’s a Group 2 that is more often than not contested by Group 1 horses and is therefore a Group one and a half. There are two Group 1 winners in the line up again here.

Hukum and Pyledriver are the two in question and they finished first and second in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last season. Hukum got the better of the battle when seeing off Pyledriver by four and a quarter lengths, but Pyledriver went on to win the King George here.

Hukum achieved a Racing Post Rating of 124 when winning at Epsom, but Pyledriver bettered that by 1lb with his course-and-distance win in the King George and that was an 8lb improvement on his Coronation Cup defeat. There isn’t much between them at their best.

They have both had their problems since last year and Pyledriver is having his first run since the King George. Another crack at that race will be his ultimate aim and Hukum will probably end up there too.

At least we know Hukum retains all of his old ability. He returned from a long absence – his first run since the Coronation Cup win – to land the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown last month and record a career-best RPR of 125. A reproduction of that form would make Hukum the one to beat with fitness proven.

Free Wind isn’t yet a Group 1 winner, but she has won three Group 2s over trips ranging from a 1m2½f to a 1m6½f and she beat Wednesday’s Duke of Cambridge scorer Rogue Millennium in the Middleton at York.

The extra furlong and a half here will definitely suit Free Wind and she gets the 3lb female allowance from Hukum and Pyledriver. This is probably her biggest test yet, but victory here would definitely mark her down as a future Group 1 winner and the King George could be it.

Hukum (aged six), Pyledriver (six) and Free Wind (five) are older than the majority of recent winners. Eight of the last ten were four-year-olds and the remainder of the field are that age.

Deauville Legend was second in the King George V Stakes here last year and went on to land the Great Voltigeur at York. He finished fourth in the Melbourne Cup afterwards, but his highest RPR of 118 leaves him with 7lb to find. He's evidently still open to improvement.

The same comment applies to Changingoftheguard, who is even further behind on RPRs with a career-best figure of 114 and needs to bounce back from a disappointing seasonal reappearance at Chester last month. His stable weren't firing in winners regularly then.

He wouldn’t be the first Aidan O’Brien-trained runner to put a poor seasonal return behind them by winning next time. Auguste Rodin did that in the Derby and Luxembourg was another when winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Pyledriver 'will definitely improve for the run'

William Muir is looking forward to starting Pyledriver’s 2023 campaign, but warns his stable star won’t be 100 per cent fit.

The popular six-year-old hasn’t run since winning the King George over course and distance last July, but the Hardwicke has always been pencilled in as his starting point for the year.

“It’s been the plan all year to start him off in the Hardwicke,” Muir said. “Then it will be the King George, a run somewhere before Longchamp, the Arc, and Breeders’ Cup. We want him to be at his peak for those races in the second half of the season.”

Pyledriver makes his first start since winning last year's King George Credit: Edward Whitaker

Muir stresses that Pyledriver has done plenty of work, but lack of match practice might just find him out in a high-quality Group 2.

“When a footballer has time off he might play 75 minutes in the first game before getting tired,” Muir said. “It’s the same with horses.

“Pyledriver has done lots of work, but he will definitely improve for the run. We want him at his peak for the King George next month.”

Muir added: “The Hardwicke is always a tough race. Every race at Royal Ascot is tough. But Pyledriver has been there and done it before [won King Edward VII Stakes in 2020]. It’s an intriguing race, with Hukum and some really good horses who are on the improve.

“Pyledriver might just be lacking in match practice, but he is in good shape and he’ll be competitive.”

Hukum run hinges on ground

Hukum produced a career-best performance when lowering the colours of 2022 Derby hero Desert Crown in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last time.

Last year’s Group 1 Coronation Cup winner has been a warm favourite for the Hardwicke all week, but connections will not risk the six-year-old on very fast ground.

Trainer Owen Burrows said: “The original plan was to walk the course at noon on Saturday with Angus Gold. I’ve got a runner there today and I’ll have a look at the ground with Hukum in mind and talk to Jim [Crowley]. At this moment in time, though, it doesn’t look particularly hopeful.

“I understand there were some really sharp showers near Ascot yesterday, but the course missed them all.”

Hukum has pleased Burrows since Sandown. “We’ve been happy with him,” the trainer said. “It will be a shame if we can’t run, but he won’t be risked if the ground isn’t suitable.”

Timely form boost for Free Wind

Free Wind, winner of six of her eight races, has improved with each run on official ratings and now gets the opportunity to tackle the males.

Her Group 2 Middleton Stakes victory received a timely boost when the runner-up Rogue Millennium won Wednesday’s Duke of Cambridge Stakes and it would be no surprise to see Free Wind take another significant step forward.

Free Wind has won six of her eight starts Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: “She did well to beat subsequent Duke of Cambridge winner Rogue Millennium on her return in the Middleton over a trip shy of her best.

“She's been in good form since and is expected to be effective back at this trip, although she's taking on the colts this time. She's versatile as regards ground.”

What they say

Marco Botti, trainer of Ardakan

He has been training fine at home and looks in good order. We’ve freshened him up after his three runs in Dubai early in the year. It’s a tough task for him – it looks more of a Group 1 than a Group 2. I think he’s quite versatile in terms of ground, so there should be no concerns with that, but he will need to step up another level. The Melbourne Cup is the long-term plan for him. Where he goes next will depend on how he performs in the Hardwicke.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Changingoftheguard

I suppose you could say he was a bit disappointing at Chester, but it was his first run back and the first time he had encountered that sort of soft ground too. We think he has come forward since then and he won at this meeting last year.

James Ferguson, trainer of Deauville Legend

It’s his first run back since he ran so creditably in the Melbourne Cup. He’s in good nick and has run well at the track before.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Grand Alliance

He’s in really good order and this race has been the plan for a long time. He has his quirks and there's no doubt he's more straightforward on a left-handed track than a right-handed one. However, he only hangs when he hits the front. The trip is fine and he's very versatile ground-wise. For a horse who doesn’t work great at home, his work recently has been really good.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of West Wind Blows

He won very nicely in France on his first run after the gelding operation. It’s a very competitive race, but he seems in very good form and he’s ready for the step up. We’ve always felt him to be a mile-and-a-half horse and he’s definitely been more settled and relaxed since he was gelded. This race has always been the choice for him.

Reporting by Richard Birch

