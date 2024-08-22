'He's gone up in the weights but should run really well' - analysis and quotes for a tricky opening handicap

This race has been dominated by older horses and in the last ten years, nine runnings have gone to four-year-olds and one to a five-year-old. There isn’t a three-year-old winner to be seen yet two of the top three in the overnight market this year are from the Classic generation.

Wafei looks likely to go off favourite and the William Haggas-trained three-year-old will be tackling his elders for the first time in handicap company after a promising run against his own age at Goodwood three weeks ago, when he finished a three-quarter-length second.

He was outpaced at a crucial stage that day in a race that wasn’t strongly run, but finished well and looks certain to have more to offer over a furlong further on this galloping course. He evidently has to overcome significant age trends, but seems the best equipped to do so.

The other fancied three-year-old is Mr Monaco , who made all to score easily by four lengths at Sandown recently and did so in a quick time for the grade. It’s far from easy to win by a wide margin in a good time and particularly difficult when making all, so he must be useful.

A 7lb rise in the weights means that Mr Monaco will need to be if he is to go in again, but that Sandown run was only 15 days ago and there is every chance he is progressing fast.

However, history tells us that this is likely to go to a four-year-old and Shadow Dance looks the best of them. He was unlucky not to win at Ripon last month, hanging on the humps and bumps and looking ill at ease on the track. York will suit him and he is only 2lb higher.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Alan King, trainer of Insanity

I was going to give him a little break after Ascot but he seems to have come out of it very well, so we thought we'd roll the dice once more. He's really coming forward.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Euchen Glen

He's always in good form and ran a blinder in the John Smith's Cup at the track two starts ago. He was thereabouts at Goodwood last time too and we're delighted with him. He's very versatile and York seems to suit him. He's run some of his best figures there before, as well as winning a John Smith's Cup and some Group 3s there.

Euchen Glen: stable stalwart for Jim Goldie Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Alastair Donald, racing manager for King Power Racing, owners of Lieber Power

He’s been in great form recently and came close to winning four in a row. He’s won at the course and distance, plus the ground should be no problem. It looks like a tough race, but he should be bang there. He seems to cope with his racing and is in great heart.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Grey Cuban

He's run really well the last two times at Chester. He looks like he's ready for a step up in trip, given what he did there, but York's big, galloping track is different to Chester. It looks like he's got a kind draw [in stall 8] and any rain that may come will help his chance.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Dark Moon Rising

He seems to have come back to form in his last few runs and he went close at Ayr last time. He's got good course form and they should go a good gallop, which should suit him well.

Richard Brown, racing manager to Wathnan Racing, owners of Wafei

He ran a great race at Goodwood in what was a bit of a messy race. The long straight at York should suit him. He's gone up a bit in the weights but hopefully he can run a big race. Billy Loughnane is riding and he's on the crest of a wave, so he should run really well.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

