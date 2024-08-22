Racing Post logo
Previews
premium

Asfoora's British foray is like Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich - can she be stopped in her Nunthorpe silverware bid?

Asfoora’s smooth rise to the top of the sprinting game in Britain is a worry. Before coming here, the six-year-old mare’s form figures in Australian Group 1s read 342704. Her exploits are proof that country's sprinters are better than ours. 

Just as Harry Kane swapped Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the search for silverware, Asfoora traded home comforts for more attainable foreign riches after failing to land a major prize in Australia. 

While Kane’s overseas mission is yet to pan out as hoped, Asfoora’s has already borne fruit. In picking up the King Charles III Stakes and coming out best at the weights in the King George Stakes Asfoora has exposed shortcomings in British sprinting. Adding a Nunthorpe to her summer of love may convince peripheral Australian Group 1 nearly horses to follow suit in the coming years.

